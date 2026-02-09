Coffee shop near California high school reportedly operating as strip club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

at an Orange County, California, coffee shop.

The establishment is DD Café, which is licensed as a coffee shop and is located near a high school, Fox11 Los Angeles reported.

An undercover report by Fox11 Los Angeles indicated that women there wore very little clothing, gave lap dances and allowed customers to bring in alcohol for an additional charge.

A person at DD Café who said she was in charge insisted that it was "only a coffee shop," the outlet reported, adding that the owner was not available to comment. One local resident, however, told Fox11 that DD Café is a "strip club."

The Garden Grove Police Department announced in a February 5 Facebook post that authorities had served a search warrant at the location and made 17 arrests.

"The Garden Grove Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation into DD Cafe following complaints of illegal activity occurring inside the business," the Facebook post noted, adding that "the business was red-tagged with the assistance of Garden Grove Code Enforcement." The red tag, police told Fox11, indicates an issue related to safety or other concerns.

According to Fox11, the Garden Grove Municipal Code prohibits placement of an adult entertainment business within 1,000 feet of a school location.

DD Café, however, is located very close to La Quinta High School, just a tenth of a mile away according to Google Maps.

Locals told Fox11 that there are a number of similar venues in the area.