Published

Busy weather week ahead as rain, snow impacting the US

Flash flooding possible in the Southeast following days of storms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

A busy weather week with many rounds of rain for the Mid-South will bring the risk of flash flooding over the Tennessee Valley.   

The West has been very active, with heavy snow for the Rockies. 

Rain is forecast to drench the Southeast this week.

Rain is forecast to drench the Southeast this week. (Fox News)

The snowy weather will spread over the Northern Plains.   

Where snow is falling in the U.S. on Monday, Dec. 3.

Where snow is falling in the U.S. on Monday, Dec. 3. (Fox News)

Warmer-than-average temperatures will break record highs for the South while bitter arctic air has settled into the Northern tier of the country.  

The national forecast for Monday, Dec. 5.

The national forecast for Monday, Dec. 5. (Fox News)

The Northeast will see on and off rain with a chance of some snow for the end of the workweek. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."