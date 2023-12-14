Bull loose on New Jersey train tracks causes travel delays

People having to travel between New Jersey and New York on Thursday may have been impacted by delays due to a bull that was on the loose on train tracks.

The ruddy brown bull with long, dark-tipped horns stood on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, prompting a police response and holding up train traffic between New Jersey and New York City for nearly an hour, New Jersey Transit told the Associated Press.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said police responded around 10:46 a.m. to a call that a bull was seen loose behind a building on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street. The Newark Police Emergency Services Unit aided the Port Authority Police Department in locating the livestock and contained the animal inside a fenced lot until a local animal sanctuary could come get it.

NJ Transit posted a photo of the bull on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that "rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station." As a result, NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by the PATH train at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street in Manhattan.

COW OPTS TO RUN FROM NYC SLAUGHTERHOUSE, WILL SPEND REST OF DAYS AT FARM: VIDEO

Just before noon, NJ Transit Police announced that the bull was no longer on the tracks, and trains were once again moving, but still with 45 minute delays.

Exactly how the bull came to be loose, who owns it and other details about the bovine's walk around Newark were not immediately clear, the AP reported.

THREE STAFF STABBED AT NEW JERSEY HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FIGHT BETWEEN VISITORS

The incident was not the first time a bull has been loose in Newark.

In 2006, it took authorities 10 hours to capture a bull roaming around the city, according to NBC News. Two years before that, a steer escaped a slaughterhouse and wandered around Newark before it was captured and sent to a sanctuary, NBC reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, a Brooklyn pizzeria shared surveillance video of a cow making a run for it in the streets from a slaughterhouse.

No injuries were reported in Thursday's incident, Newark police told FOX 5 New York.

Fox News' Sandy Ibrahim and the Associated Press contributed to this report.