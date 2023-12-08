Three staff stabbed at New Jersey hospital following fight between visitors

Two nurses and a medical student were stabbed inside a New Jersey hospital's pediatric intensive care unit during a dispute between two visitors Friday morning.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. at Newark Beth Israel Hospital when an argument broke out between the two visitors.

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, a 37-year-old woman, allegedly picked up a sharp cutting instrument and then stabbed the victims, according to Fox 5.

They suffered minor lacerations and were treated at the hospital’s emergency care unit, Fox 5 reported.

It is unclear what led to Abdul-Hakim allegedly attacking the hospital staff. Sources told ABC 7 that the suspect became irate when she was told that there were too many visitors, and that is when she pulled out a weapon and started slashing staff.

Abdul-Hakim faces several charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

No patients or family members were injured during the incident, the hospital said in a statement.

"Newark Beth Israel Medical Center security officers and the Newark Police Department responded immediately and took the suspect into custody," the statement reads.

"The Newark Police Department continues to investigate this incident," the statement concluded.