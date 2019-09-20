Buffalo police release surveillance video in case of abandoned boy found on porch

Buffalo Police have released surveillance video showing two men in possession of gas cans escorting a little boy away from a burning car—hours before the child was found abandoned on a woman’s porch.

Police said the two individuals were being sought as persons of interest in the torching of the vehicle, which was found Monday afternoon with two charred bodies inside. The bodies have not been identified.

"This is a horrific, horrific crime," Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told a news conference on Thursday.

"This is a very complicated case involving missing persons, a juvenile, and now a homicide," he said, according to WHEC-TV.

NEW YORK POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER FINDING ABANDONED BOY, BODIES IN BURNED OUT VEHICLE

It may also involve drugs.

The Buffalo News reported Friday that two police sources said that more than four pounds of cocaine were found in a hotel room the boy’s parents occupied before they vanished and were reported missing.

COMMERCIAL FISHING VESSEL CATCHES FIRE, SINKS OFF HAWAIIAN COAST

The discovery of the drugs could help police establish what led Nicole Merced Plaud, 24, and Anthony Valentin-Colon, 31, to travel to Buffalo from Orlando, Fla., the paper reported.

They were with a friend, Dhamyl Roman-Andiffred, who has also been reported missing.

The boy identified as Noelvin was found at 8 a.m. sleeping in a box a woman leaves out on her porch for stray cats. The boy was in the custody of child welfare workers.

Police determined the torched car had been rented by Plaud and Valentin-Colon.

In the video, a flash can be seen that may have been the car bursting into flames, WKBW-TV reported Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The video was shot around 3 a.m. Monday, police said.