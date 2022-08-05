Expand / Collapse search
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper doppelganger wanted by Georgia police after allegedly shoplifting at Home Depot

Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper lookalike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A man with a remarkable resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper is wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a Home Depot in Georgia.

The Henry County Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the unidentified man casually leaving the home improvement store on July 23. The suspect is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit, which can cost hundreds of dollars, according to Home Depot's website.  

  • Bradley Cooper lookalike
    Image 1 of 2

    Georgia police said the Bradley Cooper lookalike stole a rotary laser from a Home Depot store. (Henry County Police Department)

  • Bradley Cooper attends the MET
    Image 2 of 2

    Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The social media post was quickly flooded with people commenting on the uncanny resemblance the suspect has with the ‘American Hustle’ actor. 

"Bradley Cooper has seen better days," one user quipped. Another chimed in, saying, "You know it's hard times when Bradley is having to steal." 

Others joked that the suspect was Cooper staying in character for his next project.

"Bradley Cooper really put [it] on for this role," a Facebook user said. 

The actor has not commented on his doppelgänger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s nonemergency line at (770)-957-9121.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 