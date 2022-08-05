Miami attorney who specializes in sexual assault cases accused of rape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami attorney who specializes in sexual assault cases allegedly told a woman, "Now I'm the dominant one," before raping her, according to a police report.

Adam Bair, 39, invited the 24-year-old woman to his luxury bay front condo to watch a court case video on July 20.

"The defendant began to kiss and fondle the victim against her will," according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The victim repeatedly pushed the defendant away telling him to stop and that she did not want anything sexual with him."

She excused herself to use the restroom and when she emerged she told investigators that Bair had disrobed and was stroking himself.

He allegedly pushed her onto his bed, told her, "Now I'm the dominant one," then forced himself on her.

"Throughout the incident, the victim attempted to push the defendant away and pleaded for the defendant to stop while continuously stating she did not want to engage in any sexual activity," the police report says.

Bair allegedly told her, "You will thank me later." After the alleged assault, the victim told investigator she tried to leave but Bair wouldn't let her. "You cannot leave, I want you to stay," he allegedly told her.

At some point, she was able to persuade him to release her by promising she'd see him again, the police report says.

It's unclear when the woman reported the alleged rape to police, but Bair was arrested Aug. 3 on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

The attorney appeared in Florida's 11th Circuit Court on Thursday before Judge Mindy Glazer via video for a bond hearing. His attorney Dennis Gonzalez Jr. told the court, "This was in fact a consensual encounter."

The assistant state attorney replied, "I don’t think the defendant understood that no meant no. He thought she wanted it anyway."

Bair proclaimed his innocence and urged the state attorney to look at the alleged victim's phone. "If they read the evidence they will see within two minutes this is clearly not true," he said, according to a clip of the proceeding posted on CBS Miami.

He was ordered held on a $5,000 surety bond, according to court records. It wasn't immediately clear if he had posted the sum as of Friday.

Bair is a former Miami assistant public defender who now runs his own law firm.

"As a survivor of childhood sexual assault, these cases are deeply personal to me," his law firm website says. "I know firsthand what the healing process entails, which is why I fight fiercely on behalf of my clients."