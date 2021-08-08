Boston police say 19-year-old involved in triple stabbing

A 19-year-old is accused of stabbing three people in Boston late Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Gordon Street in the neighborhood of Brighton just before midnight.

Upon arrival, the officers located three victims suffering from apparent stab wounds after a fight, police said.

Two of the victims were transported to area hospitals while the third was treated on scene. None of the victims’ injuries was life-threatening, police said.

CHICAGO POLICE IDENTIFY ‘HERO’ OFFICER KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP: ‘WE WILL #NEVER FORGET’

The officers located the stabbing suspect – later identified as 19-year-old Yanetsy Difo – and arrested her without incident.

Difo is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the Boston Police Department seeking more information but did not hear back before publication.