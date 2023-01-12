Dems melt down over abortion survivors bill, Navy secretary's Ukraine warning and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MELT DOWN MODE - Pelosi, Schumer not thrilled after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortions. Continue reading …

WAR WARNING - Navy secretary says US may soon face a tough choice on Ukraine support. Continue reading …

DEAL OR NO DEAL - Two of NYC's largest hospitals bend the knee to striking nurses. Continue reading …

HUNTER, CHINA AND MORE - Mystery swirls around Biden think tank after classified docs uncovered. Continue reading …

COMING UP FLAT - How Prince Harry's ‘Spare’ is rapidly deflating his brand: Opinion. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ACCOUNTABILITY AT STAKE - GOP Chair Elise Stefanik pushes bill to rein in Biden policies fueling inflation ‘fire.’ Continue reading …

'RETIRE OR GET FIRED' - Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats. Continue reading …

BORN ALIVE BACKLASH – Harris calls bill requiring infant care after failed abortion attempts 'extreme.' Continue reading …

IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE - White House responds to gas stove ban backlash. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘VERY DIFFERENT MANNER’ - Biden slammed for 'unintelligible' response to classified documents: 'It's a game, and they get away with it.' Continue reading …

‘NO EXPERIENCE’ - FAA system meltdown causes Twitter users to blast 'incompetent' Buttigieg. Continue reading …

MUSICAL CHAIRS - Controversial Noah Oppenheim out at NBC News, pivots to new production role at NBCUniversal. Continue reading …

GOOD FOR DEMS - James Carville wants George Santos in Congress, says Dems can beat him like 'political piñata.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Pete, can we get a refund since this one is on you? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Mayor Pete is 'earthbound' but not transphobic. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Is it time for a Mar-a-Lago-style raid on Joe Biden's residences? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - When will Biden's backers say enough is enough? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘THAT’S A SHAME’ - Elite university faces pressure to remove historic statue. Continue reading …

‘QUITE THE SURVIVOR’ - Micro-preemie born 'on the edge of viability' celebrates 1st birthday. Continue reading …

SUSPECTED KILLER - Five key pieces of evidence against the alleged Idaho murderer: Opinion. Continue reading …

‘CRUSHING ALL THE PROGRESS GOALS’ - 'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner's recovery after devastating injury. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: George Santos refuses to resign after web of lies. See video …



WATCH: If there's a special prosecutor for Trump, there should be one for Biden: Josh Hawley. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Joe Biden has been caught mishandling classified documents yet again. For the second time this week. We are now learning that secret material from the Obama administration turned up in another private unsecured office accessed by Joe Biden during his time as a private citizen. I think it's time for a Mar-a-Lago style raid to happen at Joe Biden's private residences…"

- SEAN HANNITY

