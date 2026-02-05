Self-identified Antifa member arrested after allegedly threatening ICE agents, DOJ says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota man who self-identifies as an Antifa member was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the Department of Justice said.

Kyle Wagner, 37, of Minneapolis, is accused in a criminal complaint of using social media in January to encourage assaults on federal law enforcement officers and threaten ICE agents.

The DOJ said Wagner urged followers to confront and attack ICE officers, referred to agents as "murderers" and the "gestapo" and at times called for armed violence against them.

"Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them," he allegedly said. "We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f------ fun."

CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY RAMS ICE VEHICLE IN MINNESOTA AS ATTACKS ON AGENTS SURGE

Prosecutors also allege that Wagner, who was arrested on federal threat and cyberstalking charges, used his Instagram account to post personal identifying information about a pro-ICE individual online and later admitted the address belonged to the victim’s parents.

"It’s no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"After all, this is what Antifa is about, lawlessness and violence. But under the leadership of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi, there is no safe haven for terrorists and no protection from the full weight of justice," he added.

WEST VIRGINIA MAN ALLEGEDLY THREATENED TO KILL TRUMP SUPPORTERS, ICE AGENTS IN ONLINE VIDEOS: REPORT

Wagner is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

"We know that a ‘worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire.’ And Wagner’s alleged actions were an attempt to spread fire into our peaceful community. That is not going to happen," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital previously reported that Wagner was on the run and removed his remaining social media accounts Monday afternoon, while a Venmo account linked to donations was no longer accessible.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.