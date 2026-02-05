Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Justice Department

Self-identified Antifa member arrested after allegedly threatening ICE agents, DOJ says

Kyle Wagner is accused of encouraging assaults on federal law enforcement officers

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Self-described 'Antifa' member makes call to action after Border Patrol shooting Video

Self-described 'Antifa' member makes call to action after Border Patrol shooting

Kyle Wagner called for "armed" men to hit the streets and protect innocent people after Alex Pretti was killed.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota man who self-identifies as an Antifa member was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the Department of Justice said.

Kyle Wagner, 37, of Minneapolis, is accused in a criminal complaint of using social media in January to encourage assaults on federal law enforcement officers and threaten ICE agents.

The DOJ said Wagner urged followers to confront and attack ICE officers, referred to agents as "murderers" and the "gestapo" and at times called for armed violence against them.

"Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them," he allegedly said. "We want to know who they are. We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f------ fun."

CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY RAMS ICE VEHICLE IN MINNESOTA AS ATTACKS ON AGENTS SURGE

Social media selfie of Kyle Wagner.

Kyle Wagner was arrested by federal agents on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Prosecutors also allege that Wagner, who was arrested on federal threat and cyberstalking charges, used his Instagram account to post personal identifying information about a pro-ICE individual online and later admitted the address belonged to the victim’s parents.

"It’s no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. 

"After all, this is what Antifa is about, lawlessness and violence. But under the leadership of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi, there is no safe haven for terrorists and no protection from the full weight of justice," he added.

WEST VIRGINIA MAN ALLEGEDLY THREATENED TO KILL TRUMP SUPPORTERS, ICE AGENTS IN ONLINE VIDEOS: REPORT

Instagram post of Kyle Wagner.

Kyle Wagner was arrested by federal agents on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Wagner is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

"We know that a ‘worthless man plots evil, and his speech is like a scorching fire.’ And Wagner’s alleged actions were an attempt to spread fire into our peaceful community. That is not going to happen," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr.

Kyle Wagner (L) and Minneapolis protesters (R)

Kyle Wagner posted a call to action for protesters following the death of Alex Pretti, who was killed by a Border Patrol agent. (Instagram/kaos.follows and Arthur Maiorella/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital previously reported that Wagner was on the run and removed his remaining social media accounts Monday afternoon, while a Venmo account linked to donations was no longer accessible.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue