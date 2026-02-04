Massive student immigration protest turns violent in downtown LA, dispersal order issued: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles police were forced to issue a dispersal order Wednesday after a massive student protest over federal immigration enforcement efforts spiraled into violence in downtown LA.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)'s Central Division issued a community advisory at about 3:30 p.m. local time noting officers were detaining a person for throwing items when the crowd surrounded them and "began to impede."

A dispersal issue was issued, and those who remain will be subject to arrest, according to authorities.

NATIONWIDE WALKOUT DRAWS THOUSANDS INTO STREETS ON ANNIVERSARY OF TRUMP’S INAUGURATION

The violence broke out after hundreds of middle and high school students flooded downtown to protest.

Footage obtained by affiliate FOX 11 Los Angeles showed students marching down the street, waving large Mexican flags and signs while toting backpacks.

The students were seen blocking at least four lanes of traffic as they made their way through the city.

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR WHO STORMED MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE ALSO HARASSED CONGREGANTS AT PETE HEGSETH’S CHURCH

Crowds appeared to dwindle as tensions rose near ICE's Los Angeles Field Office, at the intersection of East Temple and North Alameda streets.

At least four suspects were detained for vandalizing property in the area and will be charged with felony vandalism, according to the LAPD.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if the suspects were students, or participants in the march.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.