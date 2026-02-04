Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles

Massive student immigration protest turns violent in downtown LA, dispersal order issued: police

Hundreds of middle and high school students blocked traffic while waving Mexican flags before violence erupted

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Anti-ICE student protesters face off with police in downtown LA Video

Anti-ICE student protesters face off with police in downtown LA

Anti-ICE student protesters are seen clashing with Los Angeles Police Department officers, Wednesday, in downtown LA. (Credit: KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles police were forced to issue a dispersal order Wednesday after a massive student protest over federal immigration enforcement efforts spiraled into violence in downtown LA.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD)'s Central Division issued a community advisory at about 3:30 p.m. local time noting officers were detaining a person for throwing items when the crowd surrounded them and "began to impede."

A dispersal issue was issued, and those who remain will be subject to arrest, according to authorities.

Protesters face off against police in Los Angeles

Anti-ICE student protesters clash with police in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. (KTTV)

NATIONWIDE WALKOUT DRAWS THOUSANDS INTO STREETS ON ANNIVERSARY OF TRUMP’S INAUGURATION

The violence broke out after hundreds of middle and high school students flooded downtown to protest.

Footage obtained by affiliate FOX 11 Los Angeles showed students marching down the street, waving large Mexican flags and signs while toting backpacks.

The students were seen blocking at least four lanes of traffic as they made their way through the city.

Protesters stand behind police line in Downtown Los Angeles

Officials issued a dispersal order after a protest turned violent in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. (KTTV)

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR WHO STORMED MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE ALSO HARASSED CONGREGANTS AT PETE HEGSETH’S CHURCH

Crowds appeared to dwindle as tensions rose near ICE's Los Angeles Field Office, at the intersection of East Temple and North Alameda streets.

At least four suspects were detained for vandalizing property in the area and will be charged with felony vandalism, according to the LAPD.

Aerial view of an anti-ICE protest

An Anti-ICE protest turns violent in Los Angeles on Jan. 30. (KTTV)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if the suspects were students, or participants in the march.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue