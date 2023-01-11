James Carville wants George Santos in Congress: Dems can beat him like 'political piñata'

Democratic strategist James Carville mentioned the political benefit for his party of having controversial freshman Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., remain in Congress, precisely because the Republican politician has caused drama by allegedly fabricating several parts of his backstory during his campaign.

Carville claimed Santos will serve as a "political piñata" for the Democratic Party that they can beat to expose the "rot" of the Republican Party.

He made his comments about the new congressman during an appearance on "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle" Tuesday evening. Ruhle prompted Carville’s assessment with a video of Rep. Dan Goldman demanding House Republicans investigate Santos for allegations of fraud.

Ruhle noted that Goldman is "one of two House Democrats who have filed an ethics complaint against Santos."

As alleged by a New York Times report, Santos made up major parts of his life story during his congressional campaign and is facing investigations over claims he lied about his finances during his failed 2020 Congressional run.

Though Carville slammed Santos for his "lies" – as Goldman called them – he insisted that the Long Island lawmaker's presence in Congress is good for the Democratic Party.

Ruhle began by asking her guest, "How do Republicans solve a problem called George Santos? What should they do? And what will they do?"

Carville replied by stating that his colleagues should first find out if he’s even a U.S. citizen.

He said, "I’d like to see the guy’s passport. How do we know that he’s a citizen? I mean, maybe he is and maybe he has a [U.S.] passport, but I haven’t seen it."

He then said, "The second thing is, I think he is just a perfect instrument to expose the rot that is the modern Republican Party. And I think Congressman Goldman and all of them should just keep hammering away."

Carville subsequently explained, "Just use him as a political piñata and just keep hitting it and hitting it and hitting it." He advised that Democrats "keep asking Republicans, ‘Let’s see a passport. What about this? What about that?’"

He added, "I think he’s more valuable there than he is gone. I really do."

Even Ruhle found the thought a tad morbid. She told Carville, "That is truly sick. It may be true but it’s sick."