Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion

Senior Democratic lawmakers took to Twitter shortly after the House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires doctors to provide care for infants born alive after a failed abortion, to criticize the Republicans who supported the "extreme" bill.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those who responded.

"Today, instead of joining Democrats to condemn all political violence, [House Republicans] chose to push their extreme anti-choice agenda," Pelosi tweeted Wednesday.



She added: "Democrats believe everyone deserves the freedom to access reproductive health services – without fear of violence, intimidation or harassment."

Pelosi, who retired from Democratic leadership after Republicans retook the majority in the 2022 midterm elections, repeated her remarks in a second tweet.

"Democrats will always defend reproductive freedoms against extreme Republicans who disrespect a woman’s right to choose the size and timing of her family," she said. And, "These are serious, personal decisions that must be made by women guided by faith, physician and family — not by politicians."

Schumer, who did not vote on the bill as he is a senator, responded similarly.

"The MAGA Republican-controlled House is putting on display their extreme views on women’s health with legislation that does not even have the support of the American people," he wrote.

The vice president also made her opinion known.

"House Republicans passed an extreme bill today that will further jeopardize the right to reproductive health care in our country," Harris tweeted. "This is yet another attempt by Republican legislators to control women's bodies."

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act says any infant born alive following an abortion attempt or that survives the abortion is a "legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States."

Doctors and healthcare workers would have to keep the child alive as a "reasonably diligent and conscientious healthcare practitioner would render to any other child born alive." A child born at an abortion clinic that does not have adequate care facilities would be responsible for transporting the child to a hospital.

It is already illegal for doctors and nurses to deny care to individuals.

Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against the legislation, which passed 220-210.

All the "no" votes came from Democrats, who claim the bill could endanger more children or further complicate medical decisions.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, voted for the bill, while Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, also from Texas, voted "present."

Other Democratic leadership in the chamber echoed Pelosi, Schumer, and Harris’s remarks, criticizing Republicans over the "extreme" position.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, tweeted: "We will always defend a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions."

Minority House Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said the "extreme" bill was akin to "assaulting reproductive justice."

"Instead of building on our nation’s legacy of progress, defending freedom, and standing for equality, the extreme @HouseGOP has made assaulting reproductive justice the cornerstone of its agenda," she wrote.

The Democratic Women’s Caucus also dressed in white to collectively show "resistance to the extreme MAGA Republicans’ anti-abortion agenda."

Republicans struck a much different tone — claiming Democrats were the ones with an "extreme" view after they opposed a bill that intends to keep the live-born child alive and to receive normalized care.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a candidate for House speaker, added several "mind-blown" emojis in a tweet where he said Democrats opposed the Born Alive Act.

Later, he criticized Democrats for voting against a bill that condemned attacks on pregnancy centers across the country.

He said: "Democrats' position on abortion is so extreme that 209 members voted AGAINST a House Resolution condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches. Shameful."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, added: "Tonight we voted on the Born Alive Act. It is utterly non-controversial to every normal person but a hard NO from nearly every Democrat in Congress. That’s crazy."

"The Democrats are far too extreme on this issue and NOT in line with the American people. At all," he also said. "The Born Alive Act protects babies born alive after an attempted abortion."

And: "This makes it REQUIRED for health care workers to give survivors the same medical care as any other baby in order to save the child’s life."

The Texas Republican concluded: ‘This should be very simple: They deserve to live."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Col. similarly called the Democratic position "sick and radical."

The Born Alive Act is not likely to clear the Senate, where Democratic members hold a majority.