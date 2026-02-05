Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania hospital blaze forces patients to be evacuated

Cause of fire is under investigation

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
A fire broke out at a building attached to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, prompting a large emergency response and the evacuation of patients, officials said. 

The Dickson City Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it and other first-alarm companies were dispatched to the hospital complex around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Richard Chowanec upgraded the response for additional units after determining the fire was burning in the roof of the original Scranton Orthopedics building, an older structure attached to the newer Lehigh Valley Hospital facility.

Officials said there was no active fire inside the main hospital building, though smoke and water damage were reported.

An overhead view of the Lehigh Valley Hospital on fire.

Crews worked to contain a fire that broke out at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Feb. 4, 2026. (Facebook/ Dickson City Fire Dept)

Police officers from across the Mid-Valley area, along with hospital staff and EMS crews, assisted in evacuating patients with support from the Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police. 

WNEP-TV 16 reported that 77 patients were transferred from the hospital to local facilities and no major injuries were reported.

The local station said crews battled the blaze as parts of the orthopedics unit collapsed before the fire was ultimately contained around 11:15 p.m.

A shot of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Orthopedic Institute with a fire hose putting out a fire.

Crews worked to contain a fire that broke out at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Feb. 4, 2026. (Facebook/ Dickson City Fire Dept)

The Dickson City Fire Department said the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at a public event.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a re-election campaign kickoff event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro thanked first responders in a post on X for "running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians."

"Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight," he wrote.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
