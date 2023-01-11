JESSE WATTERS: Pete, can we get a refund since this one is on you?

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasts Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for prioritizing gender inclusivity over fixing the Federal Aviation Administration's system and preventing transportation fiascos on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: When flights were delayed last summer because of the pilot shortage, you know, the vax mandate, Pete clapped. And when rail unions were about to strike, Pete was in Portugal getting tan. When a snowstorm crippled the country, thousands of flights were canceled, Pete said he'd get you a refund. Did you get your refund yet? I don't think you did. Today, every flight in America was canceled. Every flight! This time, Pete couldn't blame the airlines or the weather. The FAA's computers went down and thousands of us were stranded. But don't worry, Pete called Biden.

FAA SYSTEM MELTDOWN SEES TWITTER USERS BLAST 'INCOMPETENT' BUTTIGIEG: 'NO EXPERIENCE'

Pete got the job in the Cabinet because he dropped out, endorsed Joe over Bernie and likes to talk about racism. The guy was on a racist bridge tour while the FAA computers crapped out. And instead of fixing the computer system, they renamed it. It's called "NOTAM," which used to stand for "Notices to Airmen." But that's not inclusive. "Airwomen" must have been offended or "Air-they." And so, Pete changed it to "Notices to Air Mission," and patted himself on the back. Job well done. And then it all fell apart.

We do know they're using $20 million for racial equity and they set aside $15 billion in discretionary funding to help promote environmental justice. And now he's shaking down Congress for even more cash. He'll probably use it to buy the flight attendants gender-neutral luggage.