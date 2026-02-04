FBI arrests 55 in massive drug ring with alleged China supplier flooding US streets with fentanyl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI arrested 55 people Wednesday morning in a sweeping takedown of a major Georgia-based drug trafficking ring accused of flooding U.S. streets with dangerous narcotics, including fentanyl, and linked to a supplier in China.

Officials said the organization was responsible for distributing large quantities of deadly narcotics throughout Georgia and beyond in what they dubbed "Operation Powder Island."

Investigators also identified at least one suspect who was allegedly communicating with an overseas supplier based in China, highlighting the international reach of modern drug trafficking networks.

The takedown comes as the FBI ramps up efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., a synthetic opioid that has fueled a nationwide overdose crisis.

As part of Wednesday’s operation, FBI Atlanta – with assistance from FBI Jacksonville, FBI Charlotte, FBI Dallas and FBI Buffalo – executed 56 federal arrest warrants tied to narcotics and firearms charges.

Authorities arrested 54 suspects across multiple jurisdictions, with one additional suspect scheduled to self-surrender next week and another expected to be taken into custody upon returning from work-related travel.

Law enforcement seized one firearm during the arrests, and no search warrants were executed. FBI Atlanta and Jacksonville SWAT teams provided tactical support during the operation.

In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel credited the arrests to aggressive enforcement under President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Under President Trump’s leadership with Attorney General Bondi, this FBI has initiated an aggressive, nationwide takedown of drug trafficking organizations at levels never seen – taking over 30% more deadly narcotics off the streets in 2025 than the year prior," Patel said. "Today’s arrest of 55 individuals is the latest in our work to crush the drug trafficking industry that preys on so many Americans – eliminating not just the traffickers themselves but also the funding and supply networks that make the criminal activity possible."

He commended the Atlanta team for doing "outstanding work" with local law enforcement partners.

Patel added that the bureau would continue its "24/7, full throttle mission to save lives and take these narcotics off the street each and every day."