Everything we know about Nancy Guthrie's ransom note as sheriff says she was abducted

Two news outlets received possible ransom notes relating to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, which reportedly contain "sensitive information" that may only have been known to the person who took her.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson home at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While officials didn't initially elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime ." A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that there were "blood drops" leading from the entryway outside down the house's pathway towards the driveway.

A Pima County Sheriff's Office official told Fox News Digital on Monday that officials believe Nancy Guthrie was either kidnapped or abducted.

"Sheriff [Chris] Nanos has stated that he believes that a crime has been committed," a spokesperson for Pima County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction."

Following Tuesday's news conference by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, TMZ and Tucson's CBS affiliate both reported receiving possible ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it was "aware" of the possible ransom note and would be investigating it further.

TMZ reported receiving a possible ransom note that demanded millions of dollars be sent in cryptocurrency to a specific Bitcoin address. The note allegedly contained a deadline. The note TMZ received reportedly contained "an element of ‘or else.’"

While TMZ initially reported the alleged note said Nancy Guthrie was wearing a specific item of clothing, it later clarified that the note says she wasn't wearing it.

The possible ransom note, which was given to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, also described an item at Nancy Guthrie's home that was apparently damaged.

KOLD, Tucson's CBS affiliate, reported they received an email on Monday night that appeared to be a possible ransom note and said it was forwarded to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

In an interview on CNN, KOLD Anchor Mary Coleman said the possible ransom note contained information that "only someone who is holding [Nancy Guthrie] for ransom, would know."

"Very sensitive information and things that people who weren't there when she was taken captive wouldn't know," Coleman said.

Coleman said some of the details in the letter indicated it "might not be a hoax."

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday night, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings pleaded with whomever took their mother to make contact.

"Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light," Savannah Guthrie said. "She’s funny, spunky. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you’ll see."

"Our mom is our heart and our home. Her health, her heart is fragile," she continued. "She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs not to suffer. We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can," she added.

"We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," Savannah Guthrie. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."