Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump tells Harvard, 'Show me the money'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump seeks $1B in damages from Harvard University over ‘serious and heinous illegalities’

- Pope Leo calls for world free from persecution while honoring Holocaust victims

- Holocaust descendant leads Israeli forces after Oct 7 attacks

TOP STORY: President Trump says he’s seeking $1 billion in damages from Harvard, escalating his fight with the university over antisemitism, "woke" ideology, and federal funding. After reports he dropped a $200 million demand, Trump blasted The New York Times and accused Harvard of serious illegalities, threatening to keep the case alive while his administration battles Harvard in court over frozen research grants.

VIDEO: Fox News host Mark Levin explains how America is caught between Marxist-Islamists and the "Fascistic Right" on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.' WATCH HERE:

VATICAN ALLY: Pope Leo marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with a forceful plea for a world free of antisemitism, prejudice, and persecution. Calling the Holocaust an "annual occasion of painful remembrance," he urged global vigilance to prevent genocide, promoted dialogue over violence, and reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s rejection of antisemitism amid rising global tensions.

HERO OF THE HOLY LAND: For Israeli Col. (Res.) E.K., Holocaust remembrance is lived, not ceremonial. The son of two survivors from families nearly annihilated, he has served decades beyond obligation to defend Israel. As survivor voices fade and antisemitism resurges, he sees service as memory in action—proof that "never again" requires strength, unity, and a Jewish state ready to protect its people.

HATE RISES: New York City hate crimes skyrocketed 152% in January, fueled by a staggering 182% surge in antisemitic incidents. While shootings and murders hit record lows, making it the "safest January ever" for violent crime, anti-Jewish attacks accounted for over half of all hate crimes. Amid this tension, Mayor Mamdani faces backlash for rescinding the city's formal antisemitism definition.

SILENCING VOICES: Australia canceled an influencer’s visa over anti-Islam posts, sparking allegations of targeting pro-Israel voices. Amidst a surge in antisemitic violence and the Bondi Beach massacre, critics accuse the government of "pandering" to specific voters while disproportionately barring Jewish figures.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Rachel Fish, co-founder of Boundless, which partners with community leaders to fight antisemitism, writes about another "Rachel," a YouTube personality with millions of followers whose recent social media posts about Gaza have gone viral. "One Rachel represents the power of mass influence without historical grounding. The other represents the slow, often unglamorous work of education : teaching individuals how antisemitism mutates, how language travels, how narratives shape belonging and exclusion," writes Fish.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "From swastikas at a playground in Boro Park to a car ramming at Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, the Jewish community in NYC is very much on edge." - Scott Richman, ADL regional director,

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here