LAURA INGRAHAM: When will Biden's backers say enough is enough?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out the crises that have occurred under President Biden's leadership affecting our economy, safety and national security on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: People on the coast can't be this masochistic. Under Democrat leadership, life in states from New York to California, New Jersey, Washington state, it's not getting better — life is getting worse. From his open borders to his reckless spending, to his anti-oil and gas crusade, Biden's policies have led to a sharp deterioration in the quality of life everywhere, but especially in the blue states.

FENTANYL SEIZED AT ARIZONA PORT OF ENTRY IN 3 MONTHS SURPASSES 12 MONTHS OF 2022

…

And the beaches are still beautiful in Joe's home state of Delaware, but residents are seeing record overdose deaths, mostly from fentanyl. Through Nov. 30, deaths were up 18% year over year. That is tragic. And as Joe and Jill are ramping up the 2024 campaign operation, well, some of their staunchest political supporters and biggest donors are downsizing their workforces. As recession fears linger, there's no hooray for Hollywood. In fact, Hollywood is planning big cutbacks and work stoppages.

…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So, all these voting blocs were sucked into supporting Biden and what they got is Bidenomics and Biden crime and Biden's border crisis. Now, I realize that a lot of these folks, they've probably never voted for a Republican in their lives. But when are they going to say enough is enough? For how much longer will they be willing to sacrifice prosperity and safety before they make a political change?