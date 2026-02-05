Arizona police helicopter crashes while responding to shooting in Flagstaff, killing pilot and paramedic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police helicopter responding to an active shooter in Flagstaff, Arizona, crashed Wednesday night, killing both the pilot and a trooper-paramedic on board, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Ranger helicopter was providing tactical air support to the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies during the incident when it went down, AZDPS spokesperson Sgt. Kameron Lee said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the pilot and paramedic.

Before the crash, officers on the ground exchanged gunfire with the shooting suspect.

DEADLY HELICOPTER COLLISION IN NEW JERSEY KILLS ONE, CRITICALLY INJURES ANOTHER

The suspect was wounded but survived, and he was taken into custody. Authorities have yet to release his identity or provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

No additional injuries were reported from the shooting scene.

AZDPS said its Major Incident Division will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Meanwhile, the agency said it will also work jointly with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the helicopter crash.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.