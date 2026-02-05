Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona police helicopter crashes while responding to shooting in Flagstaff, killing pilot and paramedic

Suspect wounded and taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with officers on the ground

By Stephen Sorace , Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
A police helicopter responding to an active shooter in Flagstaff, Arizona, crashed Wednesday night, killing both the pilot and a trooper-paramedic on board, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Ranger helicopter was providing tactical air support to the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies during the incident when it went down, AZDPS spokesperson Sgt. Kameron Lee said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the pilot and paramedic.

Before the crash, officers on the ground exchanged gunfire with the shooting suspect.

DEADLY HELICOPTER COLLISION IN NEW JERSEY KILLS ONE, CRITICALLY INJURES ANOTHER

police car driving on road near shooting scene

Officers on the ground took the wounded suspect into custody in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

The suspect was wounded but survived, and he was taken into custody. Authorities have yet to release his identity or provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

road closed sign and utility truck on road

AZDPS said it will continue to investigate both the shooting incident and the helicopter crash. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

No additional injuries were reported from the shooting scene.

AZDPS said its Major Incident Division will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

workers on road near shooting scene

Officials have yet to release the identities of the suspect and the two AZDPS members on board the helicopter. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Meanwhile, the agency said it will also work jointly with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the helicopter crash.

No further details were immediately available.
