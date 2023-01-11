SEAN HANNITY: Is it time for a Mar-a-Lago-style raid on Joe Biden's residences?

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to a second batch of classified documents found at another location from Biden's time as vice president following the ones that were recovered at Penn Biden Center on Tuesday.

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden has been caught mishandling classified documents yet again. For the second time this week. We are now learning that secret material from the Obama administration turned up in another private unsecured office access by Joe Biden during his time as a private citizen. I think it's time for a Mar-a-Lago style raid to happen at Joe Biden's private residences where he's building a wall, by the way. Or maybe someone in Joe's inner circle. Think about this. Why is this happening twice in a week? Could this be the result? Maybe someone doesn't want Joe to run for reelection. While we absolutely don't know that to be a fact, it's certainly suspicious in terms of timing. But what's good for the goose is certainly good for the gander… right Merrick Garland? Right Chris Wray? They are the ones that personally approved of the raid at Mar a Lago and former President Trump's home.

This is why Jim Jordan's investigation on the Judiciary Committee into whether or not our FBI is politicized and DOJ weaponized is so important. It is so obvious that many America's powerful bureaucrats, they are using their powerful positions to impugn Republicans and protect Democrats. Now, if that's not the case then Biden's home in Delaware would have already been raided by the feds, a criminal investigation would already be underway. After all, even Joe Biden agrees that mishandling classified material is an egregious offense.