More than 200 people evaluated in Tennessee after carbon monoxide leak infiltrates university facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of people have been evaluated and treated at various healthcare facilities after a carbon monoxide leak Wednesday at Milligan University in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Ballad Health said that as of 6 p.m. local time, it is actively caring for more than 200 people across six Ballad Health hospitals.

Crews are continuing to respond to the exposure, though the total number of people affected has not yet been released. It is unclear how many are students and staff members.

Milligan University told Fox News Digital it identified a carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

FAMILIES OF 3 MASSACHUSETTS WOMEN WHO DIED AT BELIZE RESORT FILE $100M LAWSUIT AGAINST HOTEL, EXPEDIA: REPORT

The building was immediately evacuated, and students and employees were transported to receive medical evaluation, school officials said.

The source of the leak was identified, repaired and levels have returned to normal, according to the university.

Milligan officials said the fieldhouse was equipped with multiple carbon monoxide detectors that did not alarm, and maintenance staff is actively investigating why the detectors did not activate.

Additional carbon monoxide detectors have been installed in the building and testing of all carbon monoxide detectors across campus is underway to confirm proper operation.

COLORADO JURY AWARDS FAMILY $205M AFTER 6-YEAR-OLD FALLS TO DEATH FROM THEME PARK RIDE

"The health and safety of our students and employees remain our highest priority. We are being diligent and deliberate in our communications to ensure that all information shared is accurate," the school wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are grateful to Ballad Health for their partnership and care, and we appreciate the prayers and support from our community."

Ballad Health released a statement noting all hospitals remain fully prepared to care for patients.

After evaluation, the hospital said patients are provided with the care appropriate for their needs.

Some patients may require more extended observation or treatment, including supplemental oxygen and longer-term monitoring, officials said. For those with significant exposure, treatment includes oxygen therapy and monitoring for 12 to 24 hours.

IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS’ FAMILIES FILE WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT AGAINST WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY

Patients with minimal symptoms may require up to six hours of observation.

Ballad Health said in order to manage the "mass event," it activated its Corporate Emergency Operations Center to support system-wide coordination and response efforts.

An emergency medicine physician was also deployed to the Milligan University campus to assist with on-site triage and coordination of care. Milligan is a small, private Christian university located roughly two hours east of Knoxville.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The university said a mechanical contractor verified the system was safely shut down, and the school's maintenance team will coordinate with the fire department Thursday morning to conduct a thorough final inspection prior to the building reopening.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless poisonous gas that at high levels can cause loss of consciousness and death.

Symptoms of exposure include headache, dizziness, fatigue, confusion and nausea.