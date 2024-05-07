Body of sixth victim in Baltimore Key Bridge collapse pulled from water

Fox News contributor and Capitalist Pig hedge fund manager Jonathan Hoenig breaks down the economic impact of the Baltimore bridge collapse during an appearance on ‘Fox News Live.’
The Unified Command salvage teams have located the body of another victim of the Francis Scott Key Bridge diaster, bringing the total number of causalities to six.
Maryland State Police investigators identified the victim as Jose Mynor Lopez, 37, of Baltimore.
In an aerial view, the cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. According to reports, rescuers are still searching for multiple people, while two survivors have been pulled from the Patapsco River. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am. The accident temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
The discovery comes weeks after the Sri Lanka-bound Dali container ship struck the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse on Mar. 26, leaving six construction workers dead.
