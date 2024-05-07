Body of sixth victim in Baltimore Key Bridge collapse pulled from water

The Unified Command salvage teams have located the body of another victim of the Francis Scott Key Bridge diaster, bringing the total number of causalities to six.

Maryland State Police investigators identified the victim as Jose Mynor Lopez, 37, of Baltimore.

The discovery comes weeks after the Sri Lanka-bound Dali container ship struck the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse on Mar. 26, leaving six construction workers dead.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.