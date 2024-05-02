Baltimore bridge collapse: Fifth body recovered from Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage

Divers searching the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland have recovered a fifth body.

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command said the victim’s body was recovered after salvage teams located a missing construction vehicle in the Patapsco River, FOX 5 Washington DC reported. The workers then notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

The recovered victim was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie.

"We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., the Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a press release. "Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

The discovery comes weeks after the Sri Lanka-bound Dali container ship struck the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse on Mar. 26, leaving six workers dead.

Unified Command said multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police Department's underwater recovery team and the FBI, assisted the effort to lift the body from the water.

A fourth body was recovered from the site on Monday, April 15.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone's beloved friend or family member," Butler said at the time.

On the night of Mar. 26, two workers were rescued from the water while six remained missing. They were presumed dead and all but one has since been recovered.

