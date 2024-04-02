Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Baltimore bridge collapse: Second temporary channel opened, rough weather slows debris removal

Rough weather has slowed efforts to remove parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River, officials said Tuesday

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Dive teams assessing how to get wreckage out after Baltimore bridge collapse Video

Dive teams assessing how to get wreckage out after Baltimore bridge collapse

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera reports from Baltimore on the efforts to clear the wreckage from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on 'Fox Report.'

A second temporary channel was opened Tuesday at the site where a cargo ship struck and took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge last week in Baltimore, Maryland, officials said.

The new channel is 14 feet in depth. On Monday, two ships, a fuel barge and a scrap barge, passed through another temporary channel on the north side of the bridge that is 11 feet in depth.

The center of the bridge is 50 feet deep and large cargo ships carrying vehicles typically require depths of at least 35 feet, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said during a news briefing. 

MARYLAND GOVERNOR SAYS CONDITIONS ARE ‘UNSAFE’ FOR RESCUE DIVERS AFTER BRIDGE COLLAPSE 

Dali cargo ship in Baltimore

A section of the Dali, a massive container ship from Singapore, is seen as the vessel still sits amid the wreckage and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore, Md., port on Monday. Crews are working to remove the bridge from the waters of the Patapsco River. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP)

The rough weather has made it difficult to remove kept sections of the bridge from the waters of the Patapsco River. Crews tried to remove one section on Monday, but cranes couldn't operate because of lightning in the area, which slowed down recovery operations. 

"We just can’t do that lift in lightning, and some of the conditions are making that lift challenging from a safety perspective," Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS DIVIDED AFTER BIDEN VOWS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL FOOT THE BILL FOR KEY BRIDGE RECONSTRUCTION 

Collapsed Baltimore bridge

A section of the damaged and collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, in the Baltimore, Md., port. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner via AP)

Crews were setting up buoys in the rain Tuesday morning to ensure vessels could navigate the waterways, Moore said. 

The Dali cargo ship struck the bridge on March 26, causing the bridge to collapse within seconds. Six construction workers working on the bridge were killed. 

As of Tuesday, only two bodies had been recovered. 

Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath

Six construction workers are presumed dead following the Baltimore bridge collapse in Maryland. (AP/Steve Helber)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The state will establish a scholarship for the families of transportation workers who die on the job, Moore announced Tuesday. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.