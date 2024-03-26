Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Maryland: Ship hits Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse

The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all lanes are closed in both directions

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland collapsed into the Baltimore harbor early Tuesday morning.

A livestream of the bridge appeared to show a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break and fall into the water.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on social media that all lanes are closed in both directions and that traffic is being detoured.

Maryland bridge

An outbound cargo ship passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge, March 9, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

As of 2:45 a.m., all live camera feeds for the bridge, along I-695, on the Maryland Transportation Authority website are offline.

This report is developing and will be updated.