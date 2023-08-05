Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Body of missing Georgia mother Imani Roberson found, husband charged with murder

Donell Anderson was charged with the murder of his wife, Imani Roberson, police said

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
Georgia police announce arrest of Donell Anderson in disappearance of wife Imani Roberson Video

Georgia police announce arrest of Donell Anderson in disappearance of wife Imani Roberson

The Rockdale County Sheriff's office has arrested Donell Anderson and charged him with murder after his wife, Imani Roberson, went missing nearly three weeks ago. 

Police investigating the disappearance of Georgia woman Imani Roberson have arrested her husband, Donell Anderson, and charged him with murder. 

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Saturday morning to provide an update on the case after Roberson's body was found. Roberson, a 29-year-old mother of four, had been missing for nearly three weeks. 

"It was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance," said Sheriff Eric Levett. 

Levett said that Roberson was last seen by her mother on July 16, after having dinner at her home with her four children. After leaving her mother's house, Roberson returned home with two of her children, a three-year-old and a one-month-old baby, while two older children spent the night with their grandmother. Roberson left in her white Mazda SUV on Plantation Boulevard. 

ATLANTA POPEYES WORKERS ‘VIOLENTLY’ ATTACKED WOMAN ATTEMPTING TO CORRECT ORDER: LAWSUIT

Imani Roberson of Rockdale County, Georgia

Imani Roberson, a 29-year-old mother of four, has been missing since July 17. Her body was found Friday, police confirmed.  (The Roberson family via WAGA)

The next day, her mother went to Roberson's home after making several unsuccessful attempts to contact her daughter and becoming concerned. The grandmother found no one at the home and called police to report her daughter missing. 

Levett said the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office immediately opened an investigation, contacted family and friends and identified locations that Roberson was known to frequent. 

FULTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY FANI WILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT GEORGIA CASE AGAINST TRUMP: ‘WE’RE READY'

Sheriff Eric Levett holds a press conference on Imani Roberson's disappearance and death

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett updates reporters on the investigation into Imani Roberson's disappearance. Levett announced Roberson's body had been found and her husband, Donell Anderson, is charged with her murder.  (WAGA)

On July 27, police found Roberson's car in a wooded area off Camp Creek Parkway near Union Road in Atlanta. The car was reportedly burned from the inside out. Ring camera video from a home across the street from Roberson's office obatained by FOX 5 Atlanta showed the vehicle speedily pulling out of the driveway on the day she went missing. 

The investigation led police to a home that was shared by Roberson and her husband, Donell Anderson. 

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AT SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD AIRPORT FOR ESCAPED GEORGIA INMATE WHO SLIPPED AWAY FROM POLICE

Imani Roberson pictured with her children

Imani Roberson (center) leaves behind four children, three of whom are pictured.  (The Roberson family via WAGA)

"This investigation led us to conduct several search warrants on homes to include the home of our victim, a car and cell phones," Levett said. "In addition, we spoke to several individuals, collected a number of evidence to include blood in our victims home and in other places that I won't be specific on." 

The sheriff said investigators found Roberson's body Friday morning with the assistance of a cadaver K-9. The body matched a description of Roberson, including tattoos that matched photos provided by her family. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A SWAT team dispatched by the sheriff's office arrested Anderson Friday at an apartment located in Atlanta. He is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. 

Levett told reporters the investigation remains open and more individuals could face charges.  

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.