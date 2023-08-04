Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opens up about Georgia case against Trump: 'We're ready'

A Fulton County grand jury will soon make an indictment decision in the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Trump pleads not guilty during Jan. 6 court appearance

Trump pleads not guilty during Jan. 6 court appearance

Former U.S. attorney Guy Lewis joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his take on the former president's Jan. 6 indictment and the broader implications on the 2024 election. 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke briefly about her investigation into former President Donald Trump ahead of a possible fourth indictment for the 2024 presidential candidate.

This month, Willis will present her case against Trump to a grand jury after her two-and-a-half-year investigation into his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump has pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges related to his alleged attempts to stop the certification of President Biden's victory by Congress. 

"We're ready," Willis told FOX 5 Atlanta on Thursday. 

She would not comment on Trump's other federal indictment for alleged election meddling other than to say her focus is on Fulton County.

GEORGIA SHERIFF VOWS TO GET TRUMP'S MUG SHOT IF HE'S INDICTED IN FULTON COUNTY ELECTION CASE

Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County

Fani Willis inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (David Walter Banks)

"We’re concentrating on Georgia and things that impacted Georgia," Willis said.

Trump currently faces three indictments relating to the handling of classified documents, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. This potential fourth indictment concerns whether he violated Georgia law by pressuring state officials to look into allegations of voter fraud. 

MARK LEVIN GOES OFF ON LATEST TRUMP CHARGES OVER JANUARY 6TH: ‘THIS INDICTMENT IS CRAP!’

Fulton County GA District Attorney Fani Willis in green standing in front of books and Former President Donald Trump in suit looking serious

Willis (left) is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated Georgia state law by allegedly pressuring state officials to overturn the 2020 election results.  (The Washington Post-David Walter Banks/Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him "find" enough improperly cast votes for Biden to throw out and overturn his election loss in the state. 

Trump attempted to have Willis' investigation thrown out in mid-July, but the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the request.

ADAM SCHIFF LEADS DEMOCRAT PUSH TO TELEVISE TRUMP TRIALS: ‘VITALLY IMPORTANT’

A court sketch of Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits between his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro as he faces charges before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya that he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss, at federal court in Washington, D.C., August 3, 2023, in a courtroom sketch. At far left is U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith.  (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

The Fulton County grand jurors have already been seated, and an indictment decision is now imminent.

Few details of Willis' case against Trump have been made public. A special grand jury that lacked the power to issue an indictment was seated last May and dissolved in January. The panel was convened as part of Willis' inquiry and reportedly recommended charging multiple people. 

"The oath requires that I follow the law, that if someone broke the law in Fulton County, Georgia, then I have a duty to prosecute," Willis told FOX 5. 

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Wednesday that if Trump is indicted in Georgia, he expects the former president will submit to give his fingerprints and have a mugshot taken. 

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat told WSBTV.

Trump has not been handcuffed in any of his first three indictments, nor has he had a mugshot taken. Each time, he has voluntarily traveled to the relevant courthouse in his motorcade and turned himself in. 

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

