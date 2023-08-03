Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Manhunt underway at Savannah-Hilton Head Airport for escaped Georgia inmate who slipped away from police

Joseph Baynes was being extradited to Minnesota at the time of his escape

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Police are conducting a manhunt near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport after a criminal, who was being extradited, escaped police custody, Fox News Digital has learned.

Bulloch Count Sheriff's Office confirmed that Joseph H. Baynes was in the process of being extradited to Dakota County, Minnesota, when he escaped police custody at the airport in Georgia at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Police said that "at some point" Baynes escaped police custody and disappeared.

Joseph H. Baynes

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Joseph H. Baynes was in the process of being extradited from Bulloch County to Dakota County in Minnesota when he escaped custody at the airport. (Anoka County Jail)

In a statement, police said that Baynes is wanted on felony stalking charges in Dakota County. 

Baynes, who was in custody at the Bulloch County Jail, signed a waiver of extradition to return to Minnesota to answer to those charges, police said.

VIDEO SHOWS ATLANTA POLICE ARRESTING SUSPECTED CAR THIEF AFTER VICTIM REVEALS ITS EXACT LOCATION THROUGH GPS

The Georgia police department clarified that their department was not involved in the incident at the airport since they had turned Baynes over to officials from Minnesota at the time of his escape.

Savannah Hilton Head Airport

The escape happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday outside the airport while the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was extraditing the escapee to Minnesota. (Google Maps)

Authorities from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Pooler Police Department, and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are searching in the woods near the airports main parking lot for the escapee.

Police say that this is an active investigation and a spokesperson from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport confirmed that there have been no interruptions to airport operations.

