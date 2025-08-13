Bizarre tunneling burglary targets Washington Starbucks, deputies say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Burglars in Kingston, Washington didn’t bother with the front door.



Instead, they tunneled through the bathroom wall of a Starbucks after breaking in next door — a burglary of which evidence was caught on a deputy’s body-worn camera, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The heist happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, when a Starbucks employee arrived for an early shift at the store in the 8200 block of Northeast Highway 104 and found the place ransacked.



Deputies soon discovered a hole in the wall leading to a vacant unit next door.



"They found a hole burrowed through the wall of an adjacent building," the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook video, which also described how "thieves had tunneled into the coffee shop through a vacant shop next door."

Once inside, the burglars rifled through cash drawers, cut computer cables, tore through cabinets, and damaged a safe in an apparent attempt to break into it. It’s unclear if they made off with anything, and the total losses and damage are still being tallied.

As of Aug. 13, no suspects had been identified.



Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone with information to call Kitsap County’s Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips online via the sheriff’s Facebook page.

While smash-and-grab thefts are not unusual in the area, tunneling operations are rare, suggesting the burglars may have scoped out the property and planned the heist in advance.



The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope the unusual break-in method and public release of bodycam footage will help jog someone’s memory enough to come forward.



The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.