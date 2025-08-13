Expand / Collapse search
Bizarre tunneling burglary targets Washington Starbucks, deputies say

Deputies say burglars entered from a vacant shop next door in an unusual overnight break-in

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Burglars tunnel into Starbucks bathroom in overnight heist Video

Burglars tunnel into Starbucks bathroom in overnight heist

Deputies say suspects burrowed through a bathroom wall from a vacant shop next door in an Aug. 8 break-in. (Credit: Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Burglars in Kingston, Washington didn’t bother with the front door. 

Instead, they tunneled through the bathroom wall of a Starbucks after breaking in next door — a burglary of which evidence was caught on a deputy’s body-worn camera, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The heist happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, when a Starbucks employee arrived for an early shift at the store in the 8200 block of Northeast Highway 104 and found the place ransacked. 

Deputies soon discovered a hole in the wall leading to a vacant unit next door.

UNSOLVED HOME INVASION MIRRORS IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS JUST MILES AWAY IN WASHINGTON STATE

Hole in Starbucks bathroom wall used in burglary

A hole smashed into the bathroom wall of a Kingston, Washington Starbucks marks the entry point used by burglars in a tunnel-style break-in captured on sheriff’s deputy bodycam footage on August 8, 2025. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

"They found a hole burrowed through the wall of an adjacent building," the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook video, which also described how "thieves had tunneled into the coffee shop through a vacant shop next door."

Once inside, the burglars rifled through cash drawers, cut computer cables, tore through cabinets, and damaged a safe in an apparent attempt to break into it. It’s unclear if they made off with anything, and the total losses and damage are still being tallied.

As of Aug. 13, no suspects had been identified.

DIY TOW JOB GOES HORRIBLY WRONG AS RUNAWAY CAR HITS SAME WASHINGTON RESTAURANT MULTIPLE TIMES

Hole in adjacent Kingston business wall used in Starbucks burglary

Deputy bodycam footage shows a hole in the wall of a vacant business next to a Starbucks in Kingston, Washington, where burglars tunneled through to gain access on August 8, 2025, according to authorities. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone with information to call Kitsap County’s Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips online via the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Sheriff deputy points at messy Starbucks office after break-in

In this image from deputy body camera footage, a Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy points inside the ransacked back office of a Kingston, Washington Starbucks following a burglary early August 8, 2025. (Kingston County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

While smash-and-grab thefts are not unusual in the area, tunneling operations are rare, suggesting the burglars may have scoped out the property and planned the heist in advance.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope the unusual break-in method and public release of bodycam footage will help jog someone’s memory enough to come forward.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X
