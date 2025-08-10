DIY tow job goes horribly wrong as runaway car hits same Washington restaurant multiple times

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surveillance video captured a failed self-tow in University Place, Washington, where a runaway car hit the same storefront multiple times before the would-be towers fled the scene.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to Pho and Teriyaki around 6 a.m. on July 30 after reports that a car had plowed into the restaurant.

The maroon sedan was no longer inside the building but sat abandoned elsewhere in the same parking lot.

An investigation involving the review of surveillance video showed that the driver of the sedan parked near AutoZone in the same strip mall at about 5:45 p.m. the day before the incident.

UTAH BUILDING EXPLODES INTO THE SKY AFTER VEHICLE CRASHES INTO BUSINESS, CAUSES FIRE

Deputies learned the driver of the vehicle told store employees he would return and tow the vehicle away.

At about 3:45 a.m., video shows a white Honda Pilot with a trailer dolly backing up to the broken-down vehicle and attempting to pull it away.

An hour and a half later, the vehicle was finally pulled from the stall using a tow strap, which snapped once the vehicle was towed to the other end of the parking lot.

OVER 100 LOOTERS RANSACK AUTOZONE IN POSSIBLE LA STREET TAKEOVER

The driver appeared to try and secure the vehicle again, but things got worse when the strap broke again.

After the strap broke a second time, the car started to roll back toward the building and the driver was seen trying to stop the vehicle before it smashed into the restaurant.

Undeterred, the driver tried again, nearly reaching the lot’s exit before the strap failed a third time, sending the sedan back into the restaurant.

CRITICAL WITNESS PUTS CASE AGAINST KAREN READ 'ON LIFE SUPPORT,' LAWYER SAYS

On a third attempt, the driver and a female passenger freed the car, steered it toward the exit, then clipped a retaining wall and curb.

The suspect ultimately gave up and left the vehicle behind before leaving the scene.

Fox News Digital has asked the sheriff’s office whether any arrests or charges have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, the restaurant suffered significant damage, the sheriff’s office said, and the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.