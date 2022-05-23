Biden's answer on defending Taiwan from China, Disney World's sky-high costs and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

WILL IT BE WAR? - President Biden gives one-word answer when asked if he would send in U.S. military to defend Taiwan if China were to invade the island nation. Continue reading …

RADICAL CURRICULUM - 7 books that reveal "woke" transgender education being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten in America's biggest city. Continue reading …

BLASTING THE BLUE - Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation donated a massive sum to radical anti-cop group. Continue reading …



THE PRICIEST PLACE ON EARTH - Has the cost of Disney World become unaffordable for the average American family? Continue reading …

'THIS ISN'T A GAME' - Transsexual pioneer criticized modern activists, says they're indoctrinating kids. Continue reading …

POLITICS

OBAMA ADVISOR'S WARNING - Dem’s anti-price gouging bills are ‘pretty gimmicky,’ will likely make things worse: Jason Furman. Continue reading …

‘TRANSITION’ TO WHAT? - Biden top economic adviser Brian Deese dodges recession questions, claims U.S. economy merely in 'period of transition.' Continue reading ...

‘DARK MAGA’ DISTRACTION – GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel had no idea what Madison Cawthorn meant in diatribe, says party should focus on something else. Continue reading …

‘GOOGLE PURGATORY’ - Florida Sen. Marco Rubio accuses Google of censoring his campaign emails. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'COMBAT THIS DISINFORMATION'- MSNBC host slams 'idiot' GOP lawmaker for committee questions on late-term abortion. Continue reading …



HUNGRY BABIES CAN BLAME BIDEN- ABC’s ‘This Week’ on baby formula crisis: ‘The buck stops in the Oval Office’ Continue reading …

PARTY BACKING - Democrats praise Biden on CBS, ABC and CNN for ‘very good job:’ Doing well ‘by any metric’ except inflation. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY - Title 42 issues show ‘lack of political will’ for Biden administration on border, Jason Chaffetz tells Fox News host. Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN - Democrats have been pushing ‘racist' policies 'for decades,' Fox News host said Sunday night. Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - 'Incapacitated' Biden should 'resign, or be removed from office immediately' over formula shortage, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

KARDASHIAN NUPTIALS - Kourtney Kardashian married her husband Travis Barker at a medieval castle overlooking the sea in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday. Continue reading …



IRANIAN COLONEL ASSASSINATED - Iran Revolutionary Guard Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike in Tehran. Continue reading …

DEM ATTACKS HER OWN STATE - Stacey Abrams says Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live,’ despite owning multiple houses there. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"That's not the purpose of immigration, to change the complexion of America. What kind of racist nonsense is that?' Well, that's exactly what it is."

- MARK LEVIN

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go



Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.