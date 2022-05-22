ABC’s ‘This Week’ on baby formula crisis: ‘The buck stops in the Oval Office’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The political panel on ABC's ‘This Week’ placed the blame for the nation's baby formula crisis directly at President Joe Biden's feet on Sunday, with senior national correspondent Terry Moran saying, "The buck stops in the Oval Office."

Guest host Martha Raddatz appeared skeptical of the administration's claims when she brought up the topic of the baby formula shortage, saying, "The White House said they’d been working on this for months and months, but it didn't appear that way since we got to such a crisis point."

"It sure doesn't," agreed Moran. "The baby formula issue is shocking to Americans, it's shocking. The political ramifications of it are profound. This can't be our country, where babies are at risk of dying. I mean, if this goes on for a few more weeks it's possible we’re gonna lose someone in this country because of this."

He went on to point the finger at the White House, saying, "The Biden administration knew about it in February; whatever came afterwards, whatever the investigations determine, the buck stops in the Oval Office."

"I don't know why someone at the FDA didn't call the [White House] chief of staff and say, ‘You know, we had to shut down this baby formula plant’," he added.

"Because of the nature of the American economy and American corporations where there just is no wiggle room at all because efficiency, maximizing profits, you take one piece out and the system collapses," he continued.

Raddatz asked Caitlin Dickerson from The Atlantic about the political ramifications.

Dickerson talked about "the concrete danger to babies who need formula and the emotional toll on the families who won't forget about this," before comparing the Biden administration's incompetence to Trump's.

"One of the biggest complaints about the Trump administration was that it was chaotic, it wasn't organized, and so things weren’t taken care of, things were forgotten because there was so much focus in one direction or another. This looks like disorganization, it looks like something that's incredibly important that was missed," she said.

Raddatz then turned to The Dispatch’s Sarah Isgur who said voters are also making the Biden-Trump comparison.

"You look at focus groups being held right now with, for instance, Republican primary voters and when you ask them about the economy - about anything, really - what it comes back to is things were better under Donald Trump," Isgur said, before paraphrasing their responses: "'We don't really know why. We don't really remember maybe viscerally what it was like to have him on Twitter, but this - this is clearly worse.'"

The first baby formula shipments from Germany's Ramstein Air Base are expected to arrive in Indiana via the U.S. Air Force on Sunday, with additional pallets set to arrive over the course of the next week.