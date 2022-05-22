Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Italian wedding pictures: See inside their lavish nuptials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian wore a white lace mini dress with a silk corset to marry husband Travis Barker at a medieval castle overlooking the sea in Portofino, Italy on Sunday evening during the couple's third wedding celebration.

She walked down the aisle with her mother, Kris Jenner, by her side, and wore a cathedral-length veil adorned with the image of the Virgin Mary and delicate floral appliques to match her scalloped hem dress, all of which was designed by legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The 43-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wore a towering pair of heels to walk down a host of stairs with the matriarch of the family at the Castello Brown where she met her groom, who was decked out in a black suit with a matching bow tie and shiny dress shoes.

Despite keeping her dress short and sweet, she added sheer, white finger-less gloves which mostly covered up her arms, but let her sparkling diamond rings stand out as she showed off a perfect manicure.

Her dark brown hair was fashioned into a classic updo with a voluminous bun adding even more height to her tiered veil, and she carried a few roses in her hands for a chic bouquet.

Jenner was clearly emotional as she gave away her firstborn child, and wiped away tears from her eyes with a tissue while wearing a stunning pink long-sleeved gown adorned with feathers and large sparkling rhinestones.

Travis, 46, wore a simple white rose pinned to his lapel as he paid homage to the No. 1 woman in his life, and showed off his new diamond wedding band as he held onto his bride's hand shortly after the ceremony.

She took to Instagram with a series of snaps to mark the "happily ever after" occasion from famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Opulence was everywhere for Kravis as they said "I do" in front of an ornate setting, with golden candelabras lining the altar which included a Madonna and child statue front-and-center.

Kourtney and Travis were joined by their combined six children for the small ceremony. She shares Mason; 12, Penelope; nine; and Reign; seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who did not appear to be at the wedding despite a long history with the family and still starring on their Hulu reality show.

His 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, and 18-year-old son, Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, detailed nearly every step of the way to the altar while on the Italian holiday as the family joined forces to become one powerful unit. Barker also co-parents Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her Shanna's previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Alabama dressed to impress wearing a nude, tulle off-the-shoulder gown to match Atiana's, while Landon revealed a sparkling suit on social media.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian both wore black lace dresses to the romantic affair, where candles illuminated the altar, which was adorned with deep red roses to match a velvet floor with just a few rows of seats for their guests.

The famed designer was responsible for nearly every look of the week for Kourtney, Travis, and all of their famous family members, in addition to providing D&G themed locations, and allowing the wedding party to use Stefano Gabbana's Regina d’Italia — the superyacht believed to be valued at $60 million.

It's unclear if Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was able to make the destination wedding after fans speculated he could be in attendance just hours after signing off on his last episode of "Saturday Night Live." The 28-year-old comedian said goodbyes to the sketch comedy show which made him a household name on Saturday after eight seasons.

Kourtney and Travis enlisted the help of her grandmother, Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell, and his father Randy, to witness their first legal wedding in the affluent neighborhood of Santa Barbara on May 15.

One month before, they had a "practice" wedding at a Las Vegas chapel following the Grammy Awards, with an Elvis Presley impersonator serving as their officiant.

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told Fox News Digital at the time.

"My chapel is 24 hours, and they wanted to make sure I can get Elvis Presley," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could get Elvis, I said let me check and I got the Elvis, they paid online and they came in and got married."