Democrats praise Biden on CBS, ABC and CNN for ‘very good job:’ Doing well ‘by any metric’ except inflation

Democrats applauded President Joe Biden during appearances on CBS, ABC and CNN on Sunday, with one saying, "By any metric, with the exception of inflation, this country has moved forward under his leadership," as Biden's approval rating hit a new low on Friday.

ABC's "This Week" guest host Martha Raddatz asked Stephanie Cutter, a former Obama adviser, about Biden's plummeting approval numbers. Raddatz said his rating was "way down in the toilet" with just 39% of Americans approving of the job Biden is doing as president.

Cutter said presidents get credit when things are going well but when things are "going badly in the country [they] absolutely get the blame."

She acknowledged high inflation and said people are "generally exhausted by crisis after crisis." But she also applauded Biden for working "quickly" to address the baby formula crisis and for "pulling the world together, and rebuilding alliances" in response to the war in Ukraine.

"By any metric, with the exception of inflation, this country has moved forward under his leadership," she said.

Raddatz interjected that gas prices and inflation are a "big metric."

"Absolutely," Cutter agreed, adding later that "unfortunately governments can do very little" about inflation, but if there is anything he can do, Biden "is focused on it."

During CNN's "State of the Union," Brian Deese, director of the president's National Economic Council, told host Dana Bash, "We feel very good about where the United States is."

Bash pressed Deese about the possibility of a recession.

He said that while there are a series of "global challenges" the country is facing right now, "there's no doubt that the U.S. is in a better position than any other major country around the world to address inflation without giving up all the economic gains we've had."

Bash pressed further, asking again about the U.S. being able to "avoid a recession."

The economic adviser repeated his previous comments and said that they have to keep their focus on "bringing inflation down."

"But you're not saying no," Bash said.

"Well, look, there are always risks, but we feel very good about where the United States is, particularly when you look on the global landscape," he said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face The Nation" that he believes the Democrat Party will "hold onto the majority" and that "President Biden has done a very good job under incredibly difficult circumstances."

The congressman acknowledged the hardships Americans are facing with "COVID fatigue, inflationary pressures, high gas prices, a war in Ukraine, a radical, extreme Republican Party that doesn't appear to believe in democracy any longer."

But he said the president "has been very decisive in his leadership, beginning with the American Rescue Plan. We rescued the economy, put shots in arm and money in pockets, kids back to school, laid the foundation for a robust economic recovery that has lead to more than 8 million jobs being created and unemployment at 3.6%. That's a tremendous start. Of course, there is more that needs to be done."

The president said earlier in May that inflation was his "top domestic priority" and he was taking it "very seriously."

Inflation hit 8.3% in April. While the Consumer Price Index decreased slightly from March, prices remain near 40-year highs.

Fox News' Alexa Moutevelis contributed to this report.