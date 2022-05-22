MSNBC host slams 'idiot' GOP lawmaker for committee questions on late-term abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A MSNBC "Cross Connection" segment on Saturday criticized Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as an ‘idiot’ for his questions during a Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion.

Guest host Katie Phang discussed Wednesday's hearing and about the future of abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. Johnson, in particular, asked witness Dr. Yashica Robinson about her position on late-term abortions.

"Do you support the right of a woman who is just seconds away from birthing a healthy child to have an abortion?" Johnson asked.

"I think that the question that you’re asking does not realistically reflect abortion care in the United States," Robinson answered.

WAPO COLUMN TOUTS OPENING OF CLINIC FOR ‘LATER ABORTION CARE’ AFTER SCOTUS LEAK, CALLS IT A ‘LIFELINE’

Phang praised Robinson’s answer, claiming Johnson was an "idiot" for asking about late-term abortions.

"Good for this doctor, right doctor? For standing her ground and saying you're an idiot, and you know what you're doing. She said it more politely than me," Phang said.

Phang then also suggested Johnson’s question was part of spreading "misinformation and disinformation" in spite of health care providers.

"You know, GOP lawmakers are making the spread of misinformation and disinformation into a congressional art form, but what can health care providers do to combat this disinformation?" Phang asked.

NY MAG: ‘DISINFORMATION’ A ‘FANTASY’ THAT LETS LIBERALS ‘LIE TO THEMSELVES,’ AVOID ‘AGONY OF SELF-REFLECTION’

Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Colleen McNicholas, who was Phang's guest, agreed that Republican lawmakers may be "priming" the public to mistrust public health officials. She insisted that it’s up to health professionals to stand against the legislature.

"To prime the public for a scenario where they don’t trust public health and the truth is that we’re seeing the repercussions of that in other areas now, right? Responses to a pandemic, for example. I really think it is critical that we as health care professionals, our organizations, that we all stand up, and we really make clear medicine is to be practiced in the room with a patient and physician and that there is no space in our exam room for legislators, especially those who know nothing about the care that we’re providing," McNicholas said.

While McNicholas did not also call Johnson an "idiot" for his question, she noted that Phang was "right" in her comments and added that Dr. Robinson is a "hero in the movement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week's hearing, grabbed headlines after a Democrat witness responded that she believed a man can get pregnant and have abortions when asked by committee member.