Title 42 issues show ‘lack of political will’ for Biden administration on border: Chaffetz

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz called out the Biden Administration for its failure to deal with the border regarding Title 42 on Sunday

With the Justice Department attempting to appeal a decision that keeps Title 42 in place, Chaffetz called out the Biden administration’s "lack of political will" to fix immigration.

"It has been a lack of political will. The laws are in the books to actually build the border wall to secure the border, to have an entry/exit program and to deny people to just simply walk across the border. It has been a lack of political will," Chaffetz said. "And the Biden-Harris administration in addition to the Obama Administration have done everything they can to not only encourage people but essentially invite people to come here, knowing that if they do get caught, they’re going to be released into the homeland by the tens of thousands."

He added, "And with the expiration of Title 42, even though a judge put that order in place, I think there are still tens or hundreds of thousands of people that will be pouring across at the rate of 18,000 people a day, the estimates say in addition to millions that have already flown across the borders."

While Title 42 was put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaffetz suggested the border has more than enough issues beyond the pandemic to warrant further orders.

"It’s human trafficking. I talked with border agents who believe upwards of 90% of the women trafficked across the border are raped along the way. It’s a drug problem. Look at the problem with fentanyl, the tens of thousands of Americans that have lost their lives. So human trafficking, you’d think that would be enough. You would think that drugs would be enough. I mean, the cartels are essentially running the border," Chaffetz said.

The former Utah congressman also noted that he doesn’t know "a single agent out there who thinks we have control" on the border with thousands of migrants still illegally crossing every day.

"Not only do you come here and say well the judges gave me a date and it’s years in advance. But I have to work. I got to be able to go to school. I got to get medicine, all of which the American people pay for. And so then you go back to the court, and suddenly you have papers, and so you can go and compete against the Americans for American jobs," Chaffetz said.