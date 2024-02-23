Biden ripped over student loan debt plan, indictment resolves fury over Hunter's laptop and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY’ – Biden bashed after bragging SCOTUS unable to stop him from canceling student debt. Continue reading …

‘THEY WERE RIGHT’ – MSNBC says indictment vindicates ex-officials' claims about Hunter Biden laptop. Continue reading …

ON THE FRONT LINES – Zelenskyy challenges Trump during interview on Russian invasion: 'He can't solve this.' Continue reading …

STUDENT DEATH – Georgia college student found dead with 'visible injuries' after going for run on campus. Continue reading …

WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY … – When could Trump become the official GOP nominee? Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘SETTLED IN ONE DAY’ – It's been months since Trump said he could solve Ukraine invasion in 24 hours, but there's still no plan. Continue reading ..

‘BACK ON TRACK’ – Ballot harvesting, poll-watchers and more: Lara Trump reveals her plan to turbocharge RNC. Continue reading …

WANTS AND NEEDS – The looming impeachment trial of Biden's border chief. Continue reading …

‘WIND DOWN’ SUPPORT – AOC suggests cutting off aid to Israel after U.S. vetoes ceasefire resolution. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

PARENTS WIN – Education becoming new legal battleground across the country. Continue reading …

‘HORRIFIED’ – Catholic group argues that trans activist committed a hate crime with secretive funeral. Continue reading …

VOTERS’ REMORSE – Business owners, lawmakers call for repeal of progressive law that decriminalized drugs amid overdose crisis. Continue reading …

‘WE'RE BROKE’ – Low-income recipient of Dem mayor's $10,800 handout blows most of it on luxury vacation. Continue reading …

OPINION

MICHAEL POMPEO – America owes its troops compensation for unfair COVID vaccine mandates. Continue reading …

DR. BEN CARSON – The Biden DOJ continues its war on Christian Americans. Continue reading …





PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden's student loan forgiveness is a bailout of the elites. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The magicians in the Democratic Party are trying to make the impeachment inquiry disappear. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden's decline is growing more and more obvious every day. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – In the mind of Google Gemini, White people simply don't exist. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SELF-TRAINED SURGEON – Meet the American who pioneered open-heart surgery with only a high school diploma. Continue reading …

SCORCHED OLIVE BRANCH – Insiders explain why Princess Kate, Meghan Markle will never be friends. Continue reading …

‘THE NEXT TED BUNDY’ – 'Budding serial killer' at center of Red vs. Blue DA standoff. Continue reading …

TAKE YOUR PICK – Ranking Top 5 free agent NFL QBs heading into 2024. Continue reading …

IPHONE THIEF – Watch as a wild fox creeps up on an animal rescuer and steals his iPhone – running off into the woods with it. And it's all recorded on video! See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – Biden's decline gets worse every day. See video …

TIM MILLER – Who's more important here – the dog or the Secret Service agents? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"On Tuesday, when boarding Air Force One, using the baby steps in the back, not the big steps. Well, Biden stumbled not once but twice before catching himself. Now, remember, he's been using the smaller steps to avoid these embarrassing moments on the big boy steps that he kept falling on. According to a new report, he is now wearing sneakers with extra thick soles. I thought the new shoes or sneakers was supposed to help. Clearly it's not working."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn











SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)





DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.