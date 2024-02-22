SEAN HANNITY: Biden's decline is growing more and more obvious every day

Fox News' Sean Hannity discusses President Biden's "bizarre moment" on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Well, your president, Joe Biden, his fragility is becoming a major liability for Democrats and White House aides; they are struggling mightily to cover for him. Now, yesterday, while stopping in San Francisco as part of his California fundraising tour, well Biden and Pelosi look at that. Isn't that really nice? They're holding hands, shuffling along the tarmac on their walk from Air Force One to Marine One. One social media user pointed out "it looked like a nursing home reunion or like they were headed to play bingo together." Well, I kind of doubt that Joe would be able to play, but that's a different story. But that wasn't Joe's only bizarre moment this week.

On Tuesday, when boarding Air Force One, using the baby steps in the back, not the big steps. Well, Biden stumbled not once but twice before catching himself. Now, remember, he's been using the smaller steps to avoid these embarrassing moments on the big boy steps that he kept falling on. According to a new report, he is now wearing sneakers with extra thick soles. I thought the new shoes or sneakers was supposed to help. Clearly it's not working. Now, allegedly, as part of his aides plan to stop him from falling and slipping as frequently, well, anyway, I'm not sure this is going to be the game changer they want it to be, but it is alarming to see all of this from your president. The physical decline, even over the last three years since he took office, it is growing more and more obvious every day, but still, well, his handlers in the White House-- remember they once said, he does more in an hour than most people do in a day. That's right up there with the border is secure. That's right up there with the other lie that never once did he speak to his brother or his son, or anybody, for that matter, about their foreign business dealings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But anyway, they are working harder to cover up what is an obvious decline. Now, apparently putting the full corps press on the White House and White House reporters over their coverage of your failing president. According to a new report. White House Council spokesperson, some guy named Ian Sams, I don't think he likes me. He actually sent a letter to members of the White House Correspondents Association. Why? Complaining that news outlets were misreporting the findings in the damning special counsel report. But the whining from one of Biden's top propagandists is apparently not going over too well with his friends and the liberal media mob reporters, according to one Washington reporter who's covered the Biden White House.