JESSE WATTERS: The magicians in the Democratic Party are trying to make the impeachment inquiry disappear

Watters reacts to disappearing evidence in the Hunter Biden scandal

By Fox News Staff
Jesse Watters: Democrats are taking the hoaxes from 2016 and 2020 to use in 2024 Video

Jesse Watters: Democrats are taking the hoaxes from 2016 and 2020 to use in 2024

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down allegations about the Biden family business dealings on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down the Biden family scandals and responds to the Russia election hoax claims on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: There's another missing Biden diamond and no one knows where it is. The president's brother, Jim Biden, better known as "Jimmy the Chin," told congressional investigators that he threw out a diamond that the Chinese bribed Hunter with.  

PRESIDENT BIDEN BLASTS ALABAMA SUPREME COURT RULING ON FROZEN EMBRYOS: 'OUTRAGEOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE' 

Here's their story: The Chinese slipped Hunter Biden a diamond while his dad was vice president. Biden's brother Jimmy says Hunter gave him the Chinese diamond to have it appraised, but Jimmy says he threw it in the garbage and this is the second Chinese diamond the Bidens claim they lost. The Chinese also bribed Hunter with a three-carat, $80,000 diamond in 2017 that Hunter claimed disappeared. The Bidens keep diamonds around like Blacks keep cash around. Right, Fani?  

The Biden family was in business with part-time Chinese diamond dealers, who bought $23 million worth of diamonds in a single year. I have a feeling the Bidens lost more than two diamonds. The Bidens are probably keeping it safe next to Joe's Corvette. And remember the $1.7 million in Chinese cash that Hunter withdrew from ATMs [is] also missing. Isn't it strange how all the hard evidence of bribery keeps getting lost? Even the Chinese chairman who made the bribes has disappeared. They've had so much success disappearing evidence, the magicians in the Democratic Party have another trick. They're trying to make the impeachment inquiry go poof.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.