JESSE WATTERS: The magicians in the Democratic Party are trying to make the impeachment inquiry disappear

JESSE WATTERS: There's another missing Biden diamond and no one knows where it is. The president's brother, Jim Biden, better known as "Jimmy the Chin," told congressional investigators that he threw out a diamond that the Chinese bribed Hunter with.

Here's their story: The Chinese slipped Hunter Biden a diamond while his dad was vice president. Biden's brother Jimmy says Hunter gave him the Chinese diamond to have it appraised, but Jimmy says he threw it in the garbage and this is the second Chinese diamond the Bidens claim they lost. The Chinese also bribed Hunter with a three-carat, $80,000 diamond in 2017 that Hunter claimed disappeared. The Bidens keep diamonds around like Blacks keep cash around. Right, Fani?

The Biden family was in business with part-time Chinese diamond dealers, who bought $23 million worth of diamonds in a single year. I have a feeling the Bidens lost more than two diamonds. The Bidens are probably keeping it safe next to Joe's Corvette. And remember the $1.7 million in Chinese cash that Hunter withdrew from ATMs [is] also missing. Isn't it strange how all the hard evidence of bribery keeps getting lost? Even the Chinese chairman who made the bribes has disappeared. They've had so much success disappearing evidence, the magicians in the Democratic Party have another trick. They're trying to make the impeachment inquiry go poof.