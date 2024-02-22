Biden brags Supreme Court 'didn't stop' him from canceling student loans: He's 'happy to break the law'

President Biden asserting that the Supreme Court couldn’t stop him from canceling student debt set off social media users for his "assault on democracy."

On Wednesday, Biden spoke at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City, California, where he referenced his efforts to cancel more student loan debt. He noted that while his student debt handout program was initially halted by the Supreme Court, its ruling "didn’t stop" him.

"Early in my term, I announced a major plan to provide millions of working families with debt relief for their college student debt," Biden said. "Tens of millions of people in debt were literally about to be canceled in debts. But my MAGA Republican friends in the Congress, elected officials and special interests stepped in and sued us. And the Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me."

Biden’s dismissal of the Supreme Court decision that ruled his plan unconstitutional angered and concerned many people on X.

"Yesterday he was going on about how republicans were going to destroy ‘democracy,’" The Federalist senior writer David Harsanyi remarked on the irony.

RealClearInvestigations editor-at-large Benjamin Weingarten agreed, "We've been reliably told this kind of rhetoric is an assault on democracy."

"One of the ‘nobody is above the law’ people is debunking that again," Twitchy’s Doug Powers wrote.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter commented, "Biden always sounds like death warmed over."

"Biden explaining that he's happy to break the law to give away your money," Foundation for Economic Excellence editor-at-large Jon Miltimore summarized.

"The decay of checks and balances isn't a flex," Georgia Rep. Mike Collins warned.

Former Ted Cruz advisor Omri Ceren noted, "One striking thing about the political left is that, over and over again, across literally decades, they act as if they believe they'll be in power forever."

"Hope Democrats enjoy this precedent under the next GOP administration," Targeted Victory vice president Logan Dobson added.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that federal law does not allow Biden's Secretary of Education to cancel more than $430 billion in student loan debt. Biden promised at the time that his administration would continue to push for his student debt relief plan.

On Wednesday, he announced that Savings on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan that cancels debt for enrolled borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 10 years and hold $12,000 or less in student loan debt. Those with larger debts will receive relief after an additional year of payments for every additional $1,000 they borrowed.

