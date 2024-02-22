LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's student loan forgiveness is a bailout of the elites

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden’s student loan bailout attempts on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Imagine if Trump said that, "I'm just going to go around what the court said. I figure it is technicalities, just like dole out money." Talk about blowing up the Constitution.
FETTERMAN ROASTS DEMOCRATS WHO PUBLICLY CRITICIZE BIDEN: 'MIGHT AS WELL GET YOUR MAGA HAT'
First, Biden blatantly flouts the Supreme Court's ruling, striking down his previous attempt to do this. Second, it rewards bad behavior, failing to repay a loan, and punishes good behavior people, who pay their debts. Third, it's a transparent ploy to shore up support that is flagging among younger voters before November.
...
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Democrats claim that they want to help the disadvantaged students by doing this, but it's really just a bailout of the elites, and hard-working taxpayers are on the hook for all of this, because the United States will need to make up for that lost federal revenue in the form of those student loans that won't be paid back. So, it's either spending cuts or additional borrowing and any interest associated with that new debt.