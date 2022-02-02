Biden 'fails' with govs

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BIDEN GRADED - Governors gave President Biden a "failing" or "poor" review, and a "generous" D when asked to grade his White House performance, citing a lack of communication, inflation and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Continue reading ...

WHOOPI SUSPENDED - "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg has been sidelined following her controversial remarks about the Holocaust. Continue reading…

BRADY'S FUTURE - Newly retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady has offered a tease of what his next chapter could look like after officially confirming his retirement after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins in an Instagram post. Continue reading…

VOTER FRAUD - An Arizona woman has become the 10th person in the state charged with voter fraud in connection with the 2020 election after she pleaded guilty to voting illegally on behalf of her deceased mother, authorities said. Continue reading…

FAILED LOCKDOWNS - COVID-19 shutdowns in the spring of 2020 reduced COVID-19 mortality by only .2% in the U.S. and Europe, according to a Johns Hopkins University meta-analysis of several studies. Continue reading…

GROUNDHOG HISTORY - While the quirky day got its start in the late 19th century, historians believe Groundhog Day stems from Candlemas – a Christian holiday that dates back to the fourth century AD. Continue reading…

WASHINGTON'S NEW NAME - Before the Washington Football Team officially hands off its new nickname to the public Wednesday, retired QB Joe Theismann, 72, may have botched the snap.. Continue reading…

POLITICS

NOMINEE SILENT - Biden judicial nominee Kenly Kiya Kato avoided directly answering a question from GOP Sen. Ted Cruz about whether racial discrimination was "wrong." Continue reading…

NO VAX, NO MEETING - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and members of her staff will not hold in-person meetings with people not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Continue reading…

SENATOR'S STROKE - U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., suffered a stroke and remained hospitalized but was expected to make a full recovery, his office said Tuesday. Continue reading…

FLAWED DEM POLICIES - Author Michael Shellenberger , a guest on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," blasted a radical left solution to mitigating drug abuse and addiction through places such as the San Francisco Linkage Center, which he said allows users to shoot up in a controlled environment. Continue reading…

SHOW OF SUPPORT - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and several other members of Congress showed up Tuesday to grab dinner at the Washington, D.C., bar that made headlines for losing its liquor license after refusing to impose the city's vaccine mandate on its customers, and which is now being shut down. Continue reading…

OPINION

DR. ALVEDA KING - Every February, America acknowledges Black History Month. Consequently, a recurring debate emerges, the question being, "why do we need to set aside this calendar occurrence?" My America First Policy Institute colleague Ken Blackwell responds: Black history is American history. Continue reading…



KEVIN WALLING - Joe Biden can secure a big win and cement his legacy when he nominates the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Continue reading…

MICHAEL LEVIN - I’ve spent exactly 25 seconds in the company of Tom Brady, during a grip-and-grin moment at a Tony Robbins event. He and his then Patriots teammate and receiver Julian Edelman were posing for photos with gobsmacked attendees. My twin 14-year-old sons and I were waiting our turn. Continue reading…

TAMMY BRUCE - For two years now, Big Tech has done the bidding of the Democrats and progressive establishment as we’ve been lectured and hectored to respect and accept "science." Continue reading…

REBECCA GRANT - Forget the U.N. After Russia started Monday’s verbal food fight in New York, the United Nations Security Council isn’t going to help Ukraine. But NATO still can. Continue reading…

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 73 - While education standards in most K-12 schools across America have fallen gradually for several decades, the pace accelerated in recent years due to racial equity initiatives. Continue reading…

FOX BUSINESS

OPEN FOR BUSINESS - Home Depot has launched a new "accelerated hiring process" aimed at providing prospective applicants with a job offer at the home improvement retailer within as little as a day in an effort to combat ongoing labor shortages. Continue reading…

ALL BARK, NO BITE - The White House released a statement in support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposed COMPETES legislation, which aims to take a harder line in financial and manufacturing relations between the U.S. and China. However, the White House's statement of support did not once use the word "China" – a concerning oversight for many Republicans who claim the America COMPETES Act of 2022 is all bark and no bite. Continue reading…

OIL WARNING - California Independent Petroleum Association CEO Rock Zierman warned in an interview that aired on ‘Varney & Co.’ Tuesday already high gas prices in Los Angeles will be higher if oil is no longer allowed to be produced in the area. Continue reading…

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE

SELFIE 101 - Martha Stewart is showing the world another side of herself that many likely never knew existed. She shared a "thirst trap" to TikTok back in July 2020 and revisited the now-viral social media post Tuesday as she offered her Instagram followers a tutorial on how to create the ultimate selfie. Continue reading…

SIMON’S RECOVERY - Simon Cowell is at home recovering after he was hospitalized following a crash on his electric bicycle, Fox News Digital has confirmed. Continue reading…

SINGER’S RETURN – Adele made headlines last month when she was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency just a day before it was set to begin. In the weeks since, fans have wondered when they'll next get to see the "Easy On Me" singer perform. Continue reading…

JOIN THE BOYCOTT? - The Swifties are speaking out for their fearless leader Taylor Swift, calling on the star to pull her music from Spotify in solidarity with other artists protesting the music streamer’s handling of the Joe Rogan and Neil Young feud. Continue reading…

REACTING TO JOE - Joe Rogan's COVID-related content in his podcast exclusive to Spotify has caused a bit of a mess for the streamer. Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY

PIC OF THE DAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has offered a tease of what his next chapter could look like after officially confirming his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins in an Instagram post. Click here for the story behind the image…

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"She's a long shot. It was said of her back in 2020 that she's the only Democratic candidate that Donald Trump could've beaten."

- Brit Hume speaking to Jesse Watters on Tuesday’s ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ about potential presidential run by Hillary Clinton in 2024

