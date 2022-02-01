Joe Theismann likely revealed WFT’s new name by mistake

Joe Theismann hasn’t taken a snap for Washington in decades, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still fumble things once in a while.

Before the Washington Football Team could officially handoff their new nickname to the public, which they were scheduled to do Wednesday, Theismann, 72, seemingly botched the snap.

"I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be one that hopefully people like going forward," Theismann told CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara over the weekend.

Whoopsie!

After two seasons as the Washington Football Team, the organization has selected a new name. However, they’ve also tried to keep their new name, logo and uniforms under wraps until Wednesday’s official debut. But Theismann may have just spoiled those plans, going so far as to elaborate on how the organization decided on the new moniker.

"There were so many different options, but once again it’s trademark infringement — it’s getting approval from different people," Theismann told Amendolara. "If you choose a name, is there a group out there that isn’t going to like it? There’s so many things that you have to consider."

Though the former quarterback may have unknowingly dropped the ball, he’s more interested in Washington’s play than anything else, telling Amendolara, "The big key though, is this. If you win, people are gonna get excited about (the name). If you lose, people are gonna be upset about it."

Thiesmann continued: "If you win, then people will say, ‘Ya know, I like that. I can cheer for that. Go Commanders!'"

An admirable attempt at recovery, Joe, but let’s let your teammates in marketing take it from here.