Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Democratic congresswoman refuses to meet with unvaccinated constituents

Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama won't allow those not fully vaccinated to meet with her staff either

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and members of her staff will not hold in-person meetings with people yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are required for every in-person or in-office meeting with the Congresswoman or with staff," reads a disclaimer on an email sent out by Sewell's office that was obtained by The Spectator. 

Rep. Terri Sewell

Rep. Terri Sewell (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The disclaimer came attached to an email offering the staffs of other congressional offices free Alabama peanuts. 

Though trading promotional products from their respective states is a common occurrence for congressional office, staffers looking to get their hands on the Alabama peanuts may be out of luck if they have yet to receive the vaccine. Many of Sewell's constituents hoping to meet with the lawmaker could be out of luck too, with the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showing that only 49.5% of Alabama residents are fully vaccinated.

 

  (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sewell has spoken out about those hesitant to get vaccinated in the past, saying in a social media post last year that she understands "why so many have concerns about the vaccine given the legacy of distrust created by the federal" government.

"But I know this for a fact: The vaccine has been rigorously tested. It is safe, it is effective, & it will protect you and your loved ones," Sewell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sewell was also supportive of President Biden's vaccine mandates as Alabama lagged behind the rest of the country vaccination numbers.

"This is a life-or-death situation, and it requires leadership. And President Biden is showing that leadership," Sewell said in October.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics