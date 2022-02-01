Democratic congresswoman refuses to meet with unvaccinated constituents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and members of her staff will not hold in-person meetings with people yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 .

"Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are required for every in-person or in-office meeting with the Congresswoman or with staff," reads a disclaimer on an email sent out by Sewell's office that was obtained by The Spectator.

The disclaimer came attached to an email offering the staffs of other congressional offices free Alabama peanuts.

Though trading promotional products from their respective states is a common occurrence for congressional office, staffers looking to get their hands on the Alabama peanuts may be out of luck if they have yet to receive the vaccine. Many of Sewell's constituents hoping to meet with the lawmaker could be out of luck too, with the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showing that only 49.5% of Alabama residents are fully vaccinated.

Sewell has spoken out about those hesitant to get vaccinated in the past, saying in a social media post last year that she understands "why so many have concerns about the vaccine given the legacy of distrust created by the federal" government.

"But I know this for a fact: The vaccine has been rigorously tested. It is safe, it is effective, & it will protect you and your loved ones," Sewell said.

Sewell was also supportive of President Biden's vaccine mandates as Alabama lagged behind the rest of the country vaccination numbers.

"This is a life-or-death situation, and it requires leadership. And President Biden is showing that leadership," Sewell said in October.