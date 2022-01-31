Apple's 'pregnant man' emoji part of Big Tech's strange fixation on gaslighting us

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For over two years now, Big Tech has flagrantly done the bidding of the Democrats and progressive establishment as we’ve been lectured and hectored to respect and accept "science." That demand is applied to anything the establishment has deemed ‘correct.’ If you do not comply, you will be punished. And then punished again. And then canceled. And probably fired.

And yet, here we are being told by Apple that a new emoji depicting a "pregnant man" is being released in the next iPhone update. We plebes seem to be getting punched in the nose every day by some Big Tech Big Brother suspending or canceling us for being "science deniers" or for spreading "misinformation" by the very same people who are now telling us that a "pregnant man" is real and normal.

This is what I call having reached the Woke Apex—something ridiculous, completely on its face contrary to real life, and/or directly anti-science getting injected into our lives and lexicon simply because it moves along absurd progressive and woke narratives.

The mocking on social media has been swift because everyone knows biological men can’t get pregnant. No one’s confused. It’s not an urban myth, or a conspiracy theory, or misandry by women who don’t want anyone to know that men have been able to get pregnant all this time and we, The Women, wanted complete control over giving birth.

Nope. The "pregnant man" does not exist. There are biological women who identify as men but still have their reproductive systems intact and, voila, are capable of getting pregnant. Recognizing that is not transphobia and it also shouldn’t be "news." It’s a fact. But that doesn’t get you a headline or a way to continue to try to pit Americans against each when you’d rather they not notice you’re busy destroying the economy, turning American cities into crime scene hellholes, and getting us into a war with Russia.

Still, men can’t get pregnant. And everyone knows it. To say otherwise is also an insult to transsexuals who continue to be used like chess pieces by partisan political operatives as their lives are objectified and sensationalized.

To acknowledge and then act on such a major life changing realization is serious and should be treated accordingly. Instead, the political establishment has made transsexuals the scandal/topic/clickbait/outrage du jour. As a gay woman and former liberal community organizer in the 1990s, I was appalled at repeated meetings where the goal was what we could use to get attention and raise money. It was never about how to make lives better, it was always about exploitation and debasement.

You have to hand it to today’s carnival barkers—they’re managing to exploit transsexual lives, while simultaneously deconstructing women as a biological reality. No one wants that, including transgender people.

All of our civil rights movements have been based in the idea of being left alone so that blacks, gays, or women could choose to pursue lives that best suited them. None of our success requires the erasure entire social concepts about who we are as people.

So why are they politicizing emojis of all things? And who are "they" anyway? It’s The Unicode Consortium, that’s who. They are the Deciders of the Emoji. And, surprise, like every other progressive establishment effort, it’s a tiny group of people, in this case ten Big Tech and corporate honchos, deciding what will, and will not, become an emoji. The ten directors are from Microsoft, Netflix, Google (2 seats), Adobe, Salesforce, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Apple, and Intel. You can read more about them at Unicode.org.

This matters because it’s a reminder that the left has always relied on small groups of people in powerful and influential positions continuing to artificially influence society and culture on behalf of what they think benefits the Democrats.

We all know this and yet big tech and their leftist overlords have a very strange fixation in gaslighting us. Are they pushing the envelope to see how much we’ll put up with before we’ve had enough? That time is now. The only answer is to completely reject this fraud of a few at the expense of everyone.

