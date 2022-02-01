Taylor Swift fans urge singer to pull music from Spotify amid Joe Rogan COVID-19 criticism

The Swifties are speaking out for their fearless leader Taylor Swift, calling on the star to pull her music from Spotify in solidarity with other artists protesting the music streamer’s handling of the Joe Rogan and Neil Young feud.

The call to Swift to eschew Spotify came after Joni Mitchell stood with Young’s decision by announcing she too would be removing her catalog from the platform, followed by Bruce Springsteen guitarist Nils Lofgren also stepping forward to remove his music.

A number of high-profile artists, including Madonna and Adele, were named in a tweet with Swift urging them to do the same.

"It’s time for Taylor Swift to leave Spotify!!" said one person. Another social media user said that if Swift threw her "hat in the ring," then "there might be some meaningful change."

Wrote another, "Just need Taylor Swift to follow suit and I think Spotify may act."

Graham Nash and India Arie also announced Tuesday that they plan to have the platform remove their music as well. Nash, who performed with Young in Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, provided a statement to Fox News Digital explaining that his decision comes after hearing the content on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"Having heard the COVID disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young, and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service," Nash said in a statement.

He added: "There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives."

India Arie explained in an Instagram post that she has an issue with Rogan’s content beyond the pandemic. Instead, she notes that his "language around race" is what drove her to pull her content from Spotify.

"Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through," she wrote Monday.

"I believe in freedom of speech," The artist wrote. "However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his Covid interviews… FOR ME ITS ALL HIS language around race."

She continued: "What I am talking about is RESPECT - who gets it and who doesn’t. Paying musicians a Fraction of a penny? And HIM $100M? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep."

Back in 2014, the "Shake It Off" songstress removed her catalog from Spotify as a means for getting the streamer to execute better payouts to artists.

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement at the time that "our interests are totally aligned with yours" and that the platform was "getting fans to pay for music again."

Swift’s music returned to the platform in 2017, and she also called out Apple Music in a similar fashion.

Rogan is one of the streaming service's biggest stars, with a contract that could earn him more than $100 million. He released a video on Monday in which he addressed the recent criticism and defended the credentials of some of the more controversial guests he’s had on in recent months, specifically those who spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines. Meanwhile, Spotify announced that it will place disclaimers on content that may have unverified information about COVID-19.

Reps for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.