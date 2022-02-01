Adele announces first performance since postponing Vegas residency: 'I’m really happy'

Adele is preparing to take to the stage once again.

The 33-year-old songstress made headlines last month when she was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency just a day before it was set to begin. In the weeks since, fans have wondered when they'll next get to see the "Easy On Me" singer perform.

Adele answered that very question on Tuesday, taking to social media to share that she will take the stage at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8.

"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she tweeted alongside a blurred image of herself beaming. Adele is nominated for four BRIT Awards this year.

"Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too!" she continued, referencing "The Graham Norton Show," a popular talk show across the pond. "I’m looking forward to it!"

Referencing her boyfriend Rich Paul, Adele concluded: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

The final comment seems to be a cheeky clap back at rumors that the star and her sports agent partner had hit a rough patch, which contributed to the postponement of the Vegas shows.

After the postponement of the residency, sources told Page Six that Adele was "shouting and sobbing" on the phone with Paul, 40, during rehearsals.

"Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month," a source linked to Caesars Palace's management team told the outlet at the time. "Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing."

The source claimed that Adele had "barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout."

In her own announcement, Adele said that the shows were postponed as the coronavirus pandemic was making it difficult to put the show together.

Casino.org journalist Scott Roeben, who broke the news of the postponement, told the outlet that there are rumors Adele may cancel the residency altogether.

"There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward," he said. "You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head."

The outlet is now reporting that the "Hello" singer has been holed up at Paul's Beverly Hills home since making her announcement, where the couple is trying to work through their rough patch.

"She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates," said a source, adding: "Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."

