Martha Stewart reveals ‘thirst trap’ secrets in hilarious social media post revisiting viral selfie

Martha Stewart is showing the world another side of herself that many likely never knew existed.

The DIY expert, 80, shared a "thirst trap" to TikTok back in July 2020 and revisited the now-viral social media post Tuesday as she offered her Instagram followers a tutorial of sorts on how to create the ultimate selfie.

"Remember my iconic thirst trap? I’m finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie," the "Martha Stewart Living" mogul captioned the snap, which shows Stewart sipping tea and applying makeup and lip gloss as she gazes at the camera in various poses.

Stewart plays to some 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account and in just 11 hours, the post has been liked nearly 60,000 times.

"Okay not miss Martha coming for all the beauty influencers," wrote one commenter who added four heart-eye emojis, while another loyal Stewart fan screamed, "THE QUEEN OF SAUCE!!!!!!" and included no more than 11 heart emojis.

With Stewart’s internet and street credibility already cemented in stone, the lifestyle maven has injected much humor into her life in recent years.

On March 4, 2005, Stewart was released from a federal prison near Alderson, West Virginia, after serving five months for lying about her sale of ImClone stock in 2001.

Following her televised prison release, Stewart hopped on a chartered jet to New York, where she would serve out the remainder of her sentence of five-months home confinement at her 153-acre Bedford, New York, estate.

Just last month during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Stewart opened up on the mind-blowing claim that she’s been struck by lightning on three separate occasions and has lived to tell the tale.

"Yeah, I mean, it's like crazy," Stewart said during DeGeneres’ two truths and a lie segment. "I think it actually is good for you. If it doesn't kill you, I think it's good for you."

When DeGeneres asked what it feels like to be struck, Stewart quickly replied: "Horrible."

"Once it came out of a water faucet. I was leaning against an iron sink and I saw the lightning go down the pipe out in my garden and then it came back up through the water and hit me right in my stomach," she recalled of the first incident. "Threw me on the floor and my husband found me and I was alive, but not very comfortable."

The second time, a lightning bolt "came right through a skylight" in the star's home, she shared.

"I attract electricity," she said, joking she's "so powerful."

Stewart didn't share details of the third incident, but according to a 2009 report from Express, she previously said she "was holding on to a metal stand" and once she let go, "the lightning came back out through my foot."