Simon Cowell ‘doing well,’ ‘healing at home’ with broken arm following e-bike crash: source

The 'America's Got Talent' judge suffered a broken back in August after a similar fall from his bike in Malibu

By Julius Young | Fox News
Simon Cowell is at home recovering after he was hospitalized following a crash on his electric bicycle last week, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The accident occurred last Thursday near his home in West London as the "America’s Got Talent" judge, 62, was riding his bike when he "crashed to the ground" and "broke his arm."

A source told Fox News Digital that Cowell is "doing well and is healing at home."

Simon Cowell is at home recovering after he was hospitalized following a crash on his electric bicycle last week, Fox News Digital has confirmed. (Reuters)

Per TMZ, citing sources, the accident occurred when Cowell "turned a sharp corner" on a road that was wet. The tires reportedly "went out from under him and he crashed to the ground." 

Cowell’s biking accident is the second in recent months.

Cowell recently got engaged to his socialite fiancée, Lauren Silverman, after dating since 2004.

Cowell recently got engaged to his socialite fiancée, Lauren Silverman, after dating since 2004. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In August, he sustained numerous injuries to his back while riding his $20,000 bike near his home in Malibu, California and underwent a six-hour operation to repair fractures in his spine, according to Page Six.

Doctors reportedly implanted a metal rod in his back to stabilize the injuries.

Cowell recently got engaged to his socialite fiancée, Lauren Silverman, after dating since 2004, reps confirmed to People magazine last month. 

The pair welcomed a son, Eric, in 2014.

